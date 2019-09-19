DigitalOnUs, a leader in DevOps and SRE Services, announces expansion to Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalOnUs, a leader in offering DevOps and SRE Services to accelerate development of cloud native applications for global enterprises, is inaugurating its delivery center in Guadalajara. Our prestigious guests to the event include senior representatives from our customers, our strategic partner SAP, local and state government officials and IJALTI and CANIETI.

This delivery center will be the largest in Mexico and DigitalOnUs will invest up to $10M USD and create over 200 new software engineering jobs by the end of 2020 in the Guadalajara region in Mexico.

"We chose Guadalajara as our 3rd and the largest nearshore destination in Mexico primarily due to availability of great talent in emerging technology areas like Cloud/DevOps that we focus on and the Silicon Valley like startup culture that we imbibe within our organization. The excellent support provided by 'Desarrollo Economico de Jalisco' throughout the setup process shows why Guadalajara is increasingly becoming the hub for technology companies within Mexico," said Suri Chawla, founder and CEO of DigitalOnUs.

"This is one of the companies that is about to invest in our state and has been rated as #2 in all of the USA in the list of Inc. 5000 fastest growing technology companies. We are proud that companies of this size are turning to see the potential that Jalisco has to offer," said Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, Jalisco's state Governor.

"We are excited to work with Desarrollo Economico, IJALTI and CANIETI to help create at least 200 new high-tech software engineering jobs in Guadalajara. We will invest in the local talent to train and certify these engineers. I'm so proud to say that 80% of our work force resides in Mexico," said Viridiana de la Garza, Co-founder and COO of DigitalOnUs.

About DigitalOnUs

Headquartered in San Jose, California, DigitalOnUs, Inc. is a forward-looking software focused on DevOps and SRE Services to accelerate development of Cloud Native applications for enterprises. We nurture meaningful engagements that help create an open and trusted environment fostering innovation, co-creation and delivering quality products for businesses.

DigitalOnUs was recently ranked #2 by Inc. 5000 magazine in the IT Systems Development list and #1 Fastest Growing company in San Jose/Silicon Valley with an overall ranking of #89 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the USA's fastest-growing private companies. DigitalOnUs has various nearshore delivery centers in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Saltillo in Mexico; Toronto, Ottawa in Canada; and offshore delivery center in Mumbai, Hyderabad in India to provide full coverage for our clients 24/7.

SOURCE DigitalOnUs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.digitalonus.com

