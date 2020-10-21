DigitalOnUs Recognized as a HashiCorp Americas Services Partner of the Year for the Second Year In A Row

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalOnUs, a leading hybrid cloud & DevOps services provider, announced today that it received the 2020 HashiCorp Americas Services Partner of the Year award, during the HashiCorp Partner Summit, at the HashiConf Digital conference.

"We are thrilled to be winning the Americas SI Partner of the year award for the second year in a row," said Surinder Chawla, CEO of DigitalOnUs. "Our strong partnership with HashiCorp enables us to build multi-cloud platforms, modernize IT security and run any infrastructure for any application for our customers. Together, we are able to unlock the cloud operating model for enterprises and set our clients on the path to continuous delivery. We look forward to continuing this rhythm, and helping our clients transform in this digital world," said Surinder Chawla.

The HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards honor exceptional partners within the HashiCorp Partner Network for their enduring commitment to delivering the HashiCorp suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products to enterprises around the globe. Recipients of this year's awards were celebrated during HashiConf Digital, at the HashiCorp Partner Summit.

The 2020 HashiCorp Partner of the Year awards recognized ten organizations broken out across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Partners were recognized across the following categories: Investment Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year, SI Reseller Partner of the Year, and GSI Partner of the Year.

"We are pleased to award DigitalOnUs with the Americas Services Partner of the Year award for Systems Integrators," said Michelle Graff, global channel chief at HashiCorp. "Our partners are a critical piece for helping our enterprise customers adopt a cloud operating model that allows them to seamlessly transition to the cloud and unlock all of its value. This award recognizes the collaborative efforts that DigitalOnUs has exhibited over the past year and the customer success they have helped enable."

This year's theme for the HashiCorp Partner Summit was Transform 2020: Securing and Automating Infrastructure in a Cloud Operating Model. HashiCorp works with 500 partners worldwide to deliver consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, DigitalOnUs, Inc. is a hyper-specialized services company enabling digital transformations for enterprise customers. With an area of focus on cloud-native development, Hybrid cloud infrastructure automation and SRE automation for operation. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Top 10 IT Systems Development Company for the 3rd year in a row, DigitalOnUs services customers globally from its headquarter in San Jose along with its nearshore delivery centers in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Saltillo (Mexico) & Ottawa (Canada) and customers across all over the US.

