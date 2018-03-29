DigitalOptz.com Launches Integrated Digital Marketing Solution for Healthcare Providers Seeking New Patient Growth

DENVER, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumerization of healthcare is here and it is transforming the way patients search and find, and ultimately select providers for receiving care. 77% of U.S. adults who now seek health information online, began their journey at a search engine like Google (source: PewInternet.org).

Patients today are informed, technically savvy, and are looking for a fulfilling customer experience from initial touch points through to seeing their provider. Whether it be a digital ad via Paid Search or Social Media post, or stumbling upon useful health tips from a medical practice website blog, patients increasingly use online information as part of their decision. This reality, with all of its challenges and opportunities, was the impetus for the formation of Digital Optz.

Blending extensive expertise in healthcare and digital marketing across all verticals, Digital Optz is led by proven business leaders to help medical practices and other healthcare providers establish best-in-class, direct-to-consumer new patient growth programs. Led by its CEO with 30 years of healthcare experience, Tim Coan states, "Patients now expect to interact online with their healthcare providers just as they do in so many other areas of their lives. But too many practices are far behind consumer expectations. We built Digital Optz to solve that problem for our clients."

Digital Optz provides healthcare providers with a proven, systematic program for digital marketing that yields measurable new patient volume and high ROI. Expert Digital Marketer and VP of Client Strategy, Matty Crescenzo, explains "Our services are powered by a proprietary software platform that integrates with Google, Facebook, Healthgrades, Vitals, and other systems to provide a unified, data-driven digital marketing solution to attract and convert digital traffic across channels into new patients." Digital Optz harnesses its proprietary software platform to extract online competitor paid ad budgets, channel mix, audience targeting data, to form a customized go-forward growth program for each specialty practice.

The Digital Optz team has managed over $50M in digital advertising spend while delivering a 3x ROI for clients. Combined with leadership leveraging 18+ years of experience in driving top line growth for physician practices, Digital Optz provides fully managed digital growth program services with transparency and true accountability to the most meaningful business metrics like Cost Per Acquisition and Return On Investment from digital marketing.

In lieu of a fragmented approach where practice executives are burdened by managing many vendors across marketing and technology, with varying ranges of quality output in a siloed approach, Digital Optz represents and is the unified solution to streamline management and deliver systematic growth.

