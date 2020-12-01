DigitalRoute Announces the Usage Data Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalRoute , a new standard for usage-based revenue, today announced it has launched DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform (UDP) on Salesforce AppExchange. The Usage Data Platform (UDP) is a purpose-built platform to monetize and orchestrate data about how customers use digital services.

The UDP helps simplify usage-based billing and can prevent revenue leakage. Acting as a real-time usage data layer, the platform first automatically collects data related to usage, then processes the raw usage data and applies business logic. It then binds the usage record to a customer identity for Salesforce Billing to price and invoice.

Fully integrated with the Salesforce Platform, DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform is currently available on AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FMtmaUAD&preview=%222020-10-22T15%3A30%3A49.000Z%22

DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform

By using DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform, customers can now create usage-based business models, support with the prevention of revenue leakage, and automate their quote-to-cash process. End-customers get dynamic services and a transparent overview of their real-time usage.





Comments on the News

"We are very excited that our new solution will enable Salesforce customers to meet the growing demand for usage-based services," said Andreas Zartmann , CEO of DigitalRoute. "Usage data is the core of any digital business model, but tracking, orchestrating, and transforming usage data into billable information can be incredibly complex under the hood.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About DigitalRoute

DigitalRoute has the only platform that is purpose built to convert raw usage data into billable items. This enables companies to capitalize on the growing wave of usage-based business models. More than 400 companies rely on our platform for usage-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation and telecom mediation. We deliver extreme precision in the most complex environments in the world. We're the new standard for usage-based revenue.

