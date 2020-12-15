DigitalRoute's New System Integrator Partner Program to Accelerate Usage-Based Billing

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalRoute , the new standard for usage-based revenue, today announced a new System Integrator (SI) Partner Program designed for SIs that are leading the next phase of quote-to-cash innovation. The new program helps SIs connect with their clients in new ways by offering consulting and implementation services for DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform.

"Our new program is a great opportunity for SIs to build consulting services for usage-based revenue and monetization," said Andreas Zartmann, CEO, DigitalRoute. "Launching this new SI Partner Program is a key part of our go-to-market plan. It gives carefully selected SIs a competitive advantage and access to DigitalRoute resources, training and tools that ensure our mutual success."

DigitalRoute SI partners are selected based on their ability to provide strategic consulting and implementation services, with a proven track record of successfully fulfilling and exceeding customer requirements. The Program has four levels – Titanium, Platinum, Gold and Authorized – based on measurable results related to a mutual investment, allocation of resources and active participation in the program.

DigitalRoute works closely with global system integrators, such as Deloitte, Accenture, IBM, PWC, and Capgemini, to deploy its platform with market-leading billing systems. With the recent launch of DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform on the Salesforce AppExchange, there are now even more opportunities for collaboration.

System integrators may apply to join the new program by reaching out to the DigitalRoute SI Partner Program team at [email protected].

Navint Partners – One of the first members of the new SI Partner Program is Navint Partners, an advisory and technology services firm that enables enterprise organizations to drive growth and operational efficiency throughout the lead-to-revenue lifecycle.

"With the SI Partner Program, we can combine Navint's specialization in recurring revenue and business process transformation across the entire lead-to-revenue ecosystem with DigitalRoute's usage transformation expertise and proven ability to scale to large transaction volume," said Sean Joyce, Chief Technology Officer, Navint Partners. "This allows us to further help clients deploy unified quote-to-cash solutions with speed, precision and confidence."

Advanced Technology Group (ATG) – Another partner in the program is ATG, a Cognizant company and market leader in quote-to-cash solution services, bringing contemporary, boutique-style consulting to a global marketplace.

"For over 20 years, ATG's Quote-to-Cash Expert Services has provided guidance and execution across the most complex and vital business processes," said Gene Nix, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Advanced Technology Group. "We're excited to be teaming up with DigitalRoute and helping companies leverage our joint expertise across the entire quote-to-cash lifecycle."



Keste – an award-winning technology consulting firm, helping companies architect, implement and integrate quote-to-cash solutions for complex digital commerce.

Original Shift – provides unparalleled quote-to-cash design, implementation, and business strategy services to ensure success with Salesforce CPQ and Billing (now Salesforce Revenue Cloud).

Standav – "Standav is ranked among the top 1% certified Salesforce Revenue Cloud partners and has developed a unique accelerator framework to consistently deliver innovative solutions," says Protik Mukhopadhyay, President, Standav. "We are expected to consistently deliver innovative monetization solutions for our customers, and DigitalRoute's Usage Data Platform makes it easy for us to deliver great results for them."

DigitalRoute has the only platform that is purpose built to convert raw usage data into billable items. This enables companies to capitalize on the growing wave of usage-based business models. More than 400 companies rely on our platform for usage-based monetization, quote-to-cash automation, finance system consolidation and telecom mediation. We deliver extreme precision in the most complex environments in the world. We're the new standard for usage-based revenue.

