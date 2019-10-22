DIGITALSPEC Ranked #27 on the Washington Technology 2019 Fast 50 List

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology, the online authority for government contractors and partners, released the annual ranking of the fastest-growing small businesses in the government market. For the 6th year in a row, DIGITALSPEC, LLC (DSPEC) is proud to be recognized as one of the 50 fastest-growing small businesses according to five years of revenue growth from 2013 through 2018.



Spotlighting an incredible year for small businesses, the 2019 Washington Technology Fast 50 ranked DIGITALSPEC as the #27 fastest-growing small business in the government market, with an annual growth rate of 56%.



"We are humbled and honored to be recognized, once again, by such an established group of industry experts for the outstanding growth that results directly from the mission-critical services DIGITALSPEC team members provide to our clients. Last year, DIGITALSPEC ranked #35, so this year's rise in the rankings is a testament to the hard work of many and this award belongs to them," remarked Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO.



Review the full list of 2019 Washington Technology Fast 50 list here. Companies on the 2019 Fast 50 list represent the full spectrum of capabilities, technologies and customers that make up the Government Contracting market.



Rounding out 2019, DIGITALSPEC ranks #1436 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, ranks #21 of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Virginia by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and is recognized as one of the 75 Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal.



DIGITALSPEC, LLC. (DSPEC), a leading information technology and consulting firm, is an SBA-certified 8(a), CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified corporation founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, with metropolitan offices in Arlington, VA supporting federal and commercial clients nationally (Boyers, PA, Huntsville, AL, and Colorado Springs and Denver, CO) and throughout the greater Washington, DC area. For more information, please contact us at 703-626-7445, 443-818-2736 or at info@digitalspec.net

