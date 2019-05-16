DIGITALSPEC Recognized Third Year in a Row as One of Virginia's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 by the VA Chamber of Commerce

FAIRFAX, Va., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Chamber of Commerce honored DIGITALSPEC, LLC. (DSPEC) at the 2019 Virginia FANTASTIC 50 Awards Banquet held on May 2nd at Westfields Marriott in Chantilly, VA. This prestigious, twenty-fourth annual FANTASTIC 50 event, showcased fifty of the fastest growing companies in Virginia and more than 500 business owners and professionals gathered to celebrate their shared success.

As a three-time recipient of this award, DIGITALSPEC continues to stand out as one of Virginia's finest and holds that title with nineteen other Fairfax County, VA companies. Likewise, across Northern Virginia, companies continued their dominance of the Fantastic 50, occupying 38 of the 50 spots on the list.

Rankings are based on sales and revenue over a four-year period, and this year DIGITALSPEC placed 21 out of 50 companies as achieving the highest overall growth in VA. "Third time is truly a charm!! To be honored once again, among so many innovative and exceptional companies, is humbling," stated Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO of DIGITALSPEC. "We will continue to bring exceptional quality and value to our customers and ensure that our commitment to DSPEC's mission is always our highest priority."

DIGITALSPEC was recently awarded a 5-year, $75M Prime Contract with the U.S. Department State providing Enterprise Data Center Services. In the last two years, DIGITALSPEC was also awarded more than $100M in federal contracts and was also ranked as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List and was named to Washington Technology's Fast 50 list.

DSPEC President, Vishal Dadoo, touched on DSPEC's continuous and prosperous growth, "We are very thankful for the recognition from the VA Chamber. Our pipeline includes several initiatives in 2019 that will expand DSPEC's footprint in the DC, MD, and VA area and we appreciate the VA Chamber of Commerce for this award and recognize the exceptional work they do bringing companies together in Virginia."

About DIGITALSPEC, LLC

DIGITALSPEC, LLC. (DSPEC), a leading information technology and consulting firm, is an SBA-certified 8(a), CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified corporation founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, with metropolitan offices in Arlington, VA supporting federal and commercial clients nationally and throughout the greater Washington, DC area.

DSPEC's Managing Principals leverage more than 100 years of combined business and IT experience, deep domain expertise, and rich technical knowledge to ensure client satisfaction. Our Federal clients include the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Department of State, Department of Commerce, National Background Investigation Bureau (NBIB), Department of Justice (DOJ)/Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DISA, Department of Defense (DOD)/Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Department of Education/Federal Student Aid (FSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) Voice of America's (VOA), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). For more information, please contact us at 703-626-7445, 443-818-2736 or at info@digitalspec.net

