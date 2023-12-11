DIGITALUNDIVIDED ANNOUNCES LEAH WILLIAMS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- digitalundivided (aka "DID") is the leading research, data, programming, and thought leadership organization championing an equitable entrepreneurial landscape. Today, the organization announced the appointment of Leah Williams as its new Chief Executive Officer, ending digitalundivided's year-long nationwide search for a permanent leader. Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the organization through its next growth phase with her successful track record as a C-Suite leader across startups, new ventures, and quasi-governmental organizations. 

digitalundivided CEO Leah Williams
"I am excited to join DID and get to work disrupting the ecosystems of investors and entrepreneurs. DID is quickly becoming a force multiplier of an entrepreneurial landscape in which Latina and Black women who lead thriving startups have equitable access to capital and investment. This is an exciting time to work with an organization grounded in data, and that is uplifting how often overlooked women entrepreneurs rapidly scale their businesses," stated Leah Williams, CEO of digitalundivided. "I look forward to building upon the rich legacy of programming and research - like the Project Diane Report - and expanding the investor and entrepreneurial ecosystems."

A true connector of people, initiatives, and organizations, Williams has served in many C-Suite roles, from Executive Director to CEO/Co-Founder to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary to General Counsel over the past 20-plus years. Holding a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School, she is also an alumnus of UCLA Anderson School of Business Management Development for Entrepreneurs program. Williams' curriculum vitae boasts leadership and advising roles for a diverse group of leaders, from state and federal judges to elected officials at the local level to our nation's capital to business leaders. With a commitment to a fully inclusive and equitable society, she is trusted by DID's Board of Directors to continue its rich history and dedication to research changing the entrepreneurial landscape. Williams succeeds Brittany S. Hale, who served as interim CEO & COO during the search process.

"Leah's appointment as CEO heralds a transformative chapter for digitalundivided," said Patricia Mota, Board Member at digitalundivided. "With a distinguished career spanning over two decades and leadership roles in nonprofits, startups, and government entities, Leah has left an indelible mark on business leadership, entrepreneurship, law, nonprofit excellence, policy, public affairs, strategic communications, and innovative partnerships. Her visionary outlook for the future of digitalundivided is a source of immense excitement, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact she will bring to our organization."

As digitalundivided sets its sights on the new year, the organization prioritizes the disruption of funding pipelines and institutional investment by building bridges of access for its community of ready-to-scale Latina and Black women entrepreneurs. With a rich network of companies ready for angel investing, local investors, and impact investors, along with early-stage, pre-seed, and seed-ready investments, digitalundivided is excited to continue serving as a trusted expert, connector, and knowledge bank for founders, funders, and investors.

About digitalundivided 
For 11 years, digitalundivided (aka "DID") has increased visibility and access for Latina and Black women founders. DID began with groundbreaking research and expanded to data-based programming, strategic partnerships, and a vibrant ecosystem of founders, funders, and investors. DID not only champions an equitable entrepreneurial landscape, it provides women of color at various stages of running a business the space to improvise and innovate. DID was the first to debut authoritative research on the state of investment in businesses led by Latina and Black women founders with the Project Diane Report. digitalundivided's expanded research, programming, and landscape reflects the communities rapidly becoming the next generation of business leaders. DID's programs -- START, BIG Pre-Accelerator, BREAKTHROUGH, Do You Fellowship, and the New C-Suite -- mobilize best-in-class resources, coaching, community connection, and investment to support women of color founders at all stages of their entrepreneurial and funding journeys. For more information, visit www.digitalundivided.com and follow us on X(@digundiv), Instagram, and Facebook (@digitalundivided).

Media Contacts:
Abi Ishola, Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 201.292.4224

Shanthi Blanchard, Senior Brand Marketing & Communications Manager, [email protected], 618.713.7184

[email protected], 201.292.4224

Public Relations Firm Contacts:
Brionna Miller, [email protected], 973.861.3554
Kayla Lawrence, [email protected], 908.558.2602

