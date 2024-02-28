Digitalzone Strengthens Leadership Team with Two C-Suite Hires

The company appoints industry veterans to guide company growth and exceptional customer experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitalzone, a leading B2B marketing and demand gen solutions provider today announced the appointments of Sonjoy Ganguly as Chief Product Officer and Thomas Koletas as Chief Revenue Officer. Both executives bring extensive successful track records of driving organizational growth and delivering exceptional products and services to customers. Bolstering its executive leadership team, the appointments will help guide Digitalzone in its mission to empower marketers across the globe.

"Digitalzone was born out of a dire industry need for transparency and authenticity," said Digitalzone CEO, Rishikkes Pawar. "Organizations today deserve fewer questions about how solutions are delivered, as well as more agile and responsive partnerships. Sonjoy and Thomas' experience building and serving global networks will be instrumental to our culture of collaboration and honesty and will benefit our entire community as we work together toward enduring success."

As Chief Product Officer, Sonjoy Ganguly will emphasize business relationship management, identifying new markets for growth and realizing Digitalzone's product vision. Ganguly brings more than 30 years of international experience in product and software lifecycle management and strategic positioning and planning. At both startups and growth organizations, he has helped drive efficiencies, reduce costs and increase market share. Prior to Digitalzone, Ganguly served as Chief Product Officer at MikMak and Madison Logic.

"I am thrilled to join Digitalzone, a company renowned for its dedication to relentless innovation and overall excellence," said Ganguly. "In today's ever-evolving world, our focus remains on delivering end-to-end transparency and future-proof solutions that ensure business growth for our customers and partners globally. There is something unique, something special developing at Digitalzone, and I am eager to support the company's long-term success."

Digitalzone also welcomes Thomas Koletas who brings more than two decades of experience as a sales, marketing and advertising leader. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Digitalzone, he will focus on product innovation, region and vertical expansion. By expanding Digitalzone's presence, Koletas will ensure the organization continues to help B2B marketers maximize their content marketing dollars. Before joining Digitalzone, Koletas served as the SVP of Global Media and Martech for Foundry.

These appointments follow a year where Digitalzone saw record-breaking revenue growth and market success, winning accolades from the industry's most notable names including Inc.'s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, validating its position as a trusted leader across the B2B marketing and demand gen landscape.

Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

