Digitas and 3|SHARE Launch "Adobe Center of Excellence"

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitas, The Connected Marketing Agency, is combining our existing capabilities with 3|SHARE, a key Adobe solution partner, to create an Adobe Center of Excellence. The goal is to deepen Digitas' ability to help clients quickly build customer experiences that are whole and creatively connected—fast tracking their ROI on Adobe investments.

The Center of Excellence will live within Digitas and be comprised of 200+ Adobe experts in strategy, design, technical development, data and media—working seamlessly across capabilities and continents.

The 200+ Adobe experts who make up the center have a proven history of success with Adobe Experience Cloud including Adobe Analytics Cloud (Adobe Analytics and Adobe Audience Manager), Adobe Marketing Cloud (Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target) and Magento Commerce Cloud.

Digitas acquired 3|SHARE in 2014, and jointly they have completed over 750 successful Adobe-centric projects with zero failures. 3|SHARE brands that have been part of this success include: The Wonderful Company, ASICS, ThermoKing/Ingersoll Rand and Chipotle.

In 2018, Digitas' partnership with Adobe has enhanced and deepened its expertise across platform products: Digitas is the first partner in Adobe's 500+ partner ecosystem to complete the Multi-Solution Implementer learning program . The agency also earned Adobe Analytics Specialization, created the first and only Audience Manager (AAM) Certification in the DMP space, and became the first partner to reach Adobe Certified Expert status in AAM.

The Center of Excellence will be led by Zaid Al Rashid, Head of Technology, NA for Digitas, and Jess Moore, Co-Founder & CEO of 3|SHARE.

"Our Adobe Center of Excellence is another example of our commitment to understand clients' business challenges, envision solutions, and transform that vision into reality. We're excited to further our commitment of truly being the connected marketing agency, maximizing our talent and delivering winning solutions for our clients." —Michael Kahn, Global Brand President, Digitas

"Establishing an Adobe Center of Excellence is a great example of how our partners leverage Adobe's market-leading technology to help customers deliver integrated, connected experiences. We look forward to accelerating our joint business with Digitas by bringing a deeper, more extensive set of innovative solutions to clients." – Jay Dettling, Vice President, Global Partners, Adobe

SOURCE Digitas

