Digitate Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2020 International Business Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitate announced today that its ignio AI.Digital Workspace software was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Services for the IT category in the 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

ignio AI.Digital Workspace is a self-healing, end-user experience management software that transforms employees' IT experience. Using its AI and ML capabilities, ignio AI.Digital Workspace proactively performs probable cause analysis, triages and remediates issues in endpoint devices and other end-user technologies before users notice them. The solution's fast responses and quick resolution of issues with a self-service approach saves time and service desk resources resulting in superior customer experience and better business outcomes.

Judges' comments on ignio AI.Digital Workspace include:

"Innovative use of modern technologies like AI and machine learning to solve problems."

"ignio AI.Digital Workspace is building a robust tool for finding root cause and self-healing. It's the next step in the IT support system."

"Digitate's ignio is extremely innovative, and aims to use AI and ML to automatically resolve issues."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide.

Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO, Digitate, said, "The prolonged, global work from home situation highlights the importance of our innovative ignio.AI Digital Workspace software and the value we bring to the enterprises. We are honored that businesses around the world trust ignio's closed-loop, autonomous enterprise capabilities in helping them to create better user experiences while maximizing business benefits. This Gold Stevie award recognizes our ability to create truly innovative, best in class products backed by our investments in research, development and innovation."

Maggie Gallagher, president, Stevie Awards: "Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers and communities is truly impressive."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Digitate

Launched in 2015, Digitate is a leading software provider that brings agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. ignio™, an award-winning AIOps software, reimagines enterprise IT and business landscape with its unique and innovative closed-loop approach that combines context, insights and intelligent automation to autonomously resolve and prevent issues. ignio's customers span across industry verticals and include large, global enterprises, that are leaders and innovators in their respective industries. Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India.

