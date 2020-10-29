Digitate's ignio AI.ERPOps Powers Digital Transformation for Eaton

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitate, a leading autonomous enterprise software provider, announced today that multinational power management company Eaton is deploying ignio™ AI.ERPOps to improve business operations in its digital transformation journey. By deploying ignio, Eaton is looking to boost operational efficiency by reducing system downtime and manual interventions.

Eaton provides sustainable power management solutions to help customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power safely and efficiently in aerospace, utilities, healthcare, oil and gas, vehicle, eMobility and other sectors. To build on this mission, the company sought to incorporate the power of automation and AI into its IT business operations and needed a technology-driven support model to be future ready.

Eaton selected ignio AI.ERPOps for intelligent execution of core business transactions in SAP, through automating IT activities across business functions including finance and control, procurement and real-time consolidation. The initial set of use cases, deployed in August 2020, is expected to provide operational efficiencies, including reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) by 60%. Eaton will also leverage the tool's AI capabilities to expand coverage and to help maximize benefits.

ignio AI. ERPOps is a part of the ignio closed-loop, autonomous enterprise software suite, which ensures resilience, predictability and efficiency in IT and business operations. The ignio software suite also includes ignio AIOps, ignio AI.WorkloadManagement, ignio AI.Digital Workspace, ignio Cognitive Procurement and ignio AI.Assurance.

Rajshri Chawla, Director of IT for SAP and Legacy Systems, Eaton, said: "Harnessing the power of automation and AI in IT support represents a big step forward in Eaton's digital transformation journey. This complements mature automation practices at Eaton. With ignio AI.ERPOps, we strive towards better user experience and customer satisfaction by improving overall operational efficiency. We look forward to working with Digitate to expand the usage and coverage of the ignio suite."

Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO, Digitate, said: "We are excited that Eaton has partnered with Digitate on its digital transformation journey. Enterprise IT leaders need a combination of AI/ML and automation capabilities in their toolkit to successfully transform their complex IT and business operations. ignio AI.ERPOps brings agility, intelligence and resilience to Eaton's IT and business operations with the goal of delivering superior business value and an enhanced customer experience."

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. ignio™, an award-winning AIOps software, reimagines the enterprise IT and business landscape with its unique and innovative closed-loop approach that combines context, insights and intelligent automation to autonomously resolve and prevent issues. ignio's customers span across industry verticals and include large, global enterprises that are leaders and innovators in their respective industries. Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India.

