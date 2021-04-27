Digitech Closes Successful First Quarter Of 2021

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitech, a leading provider of EMS billing and technology services, announces that it has closed a successful first quarter of 2021 with key additions to its staff and customer base as well as the continued migration of legacy clients onto their industry-leading billing platform.

"Despite its many challenges, 2020 was a watershed year for Digitech," said Mark Schiowitz, President and CEO. "We closed a successful Q1 2021 because the stage was set last year. The pivotal event was our acquisition of the R1 EMS business unit in 2020, which required a tremendous amount of preparation and effort from our Digitech teams. Now, we are reaching new milestones as part of our continued commitment to efficiency and innovation."

Significant Digitech achievements during this quarter include:

12 new contracts signed with municipal, private, and nonprofit ambulance organizations, representing $70MM in annual collections to these agencies. This represents a 100% renewal rate with our existing clients and expands our reach with new clients in key states such as Tennessee , Florida , Virginia , and California .

, , , and . Upgrading the processing system for clients who are now with Digitech after the R1 EMS acquisition. The upgrade involves migrating client processing from the legacy Intermedix EMR billing software to Digitech's proprietary platform. By mid-year, Digitech is projecting that 35% of these clients will be converted, resulting in efficiency, revenue gains, and improved access to data.

Strategic new hires in Digitech's legal and compliance departments, as well as the growth of new combined teams that bring together the best practices and efficiencies from two companies.

Coding process advancements and smart automations coming out of our billing and technology teams, leading to an increase in claims processed per hour, while maintaining our track record of impeccable accuracy and compliance.

"We're excited about the momentum," said Jason Crowell, Senior Vice President of Sales at Digitech. "Our year-over-year consistent performance and dedication to our clients is resonating in the marketplace. The strides we've made thus far in 2021 will help us reach our next stage of growth. More and more EMS agencies are reaping the benefits of Digitech's strong compliance program, transparent real-time reporting and analytics solutions, and high level of client service."

About Digitech

Digitech is a leading provider of advanced billing and technology services to the EMS transport industry. Since its founding in 1984, Digitech has refined its software platform to create a cloud-based billing and business intelligence solution that monitors and automates the EMS revenue lifecycle. Digitech balances its proprietary technology with deeply experienced human oversight to deliver fully outsourced services that maximize collections, protect compliance, and deliver results for clients. For more information, visit digitechcomputer.com.

