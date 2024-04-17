DIGITIMES Asia: Intel urges collaboration between partners from Taiwan and India

TAIPEI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the news report from the technology-focused media DIGITIMES Asia, Grace Wang, vice president and general manager at Intel Taiwan, encouraged Intel's partners in Taiwan and India to deepen their relationships at the Taiwan and India Ecosystem Partners Connection event held on April 12.

Wang stated that Taiwan's ecosystem plays a significant role in global data centers, cloud infrastructure, and servers. An increasing number of companies are accelerating global expansion to enhance international competitiveness and build more resilient supply chains.

Wang added that Intel had long collaborated with Taiwan to create dialogue platforms, assisting Taiwanese partners in expanding overseas business opportunities and identifying potential cooperation opportunities based on Intel solutions. Partners closely collaborate on technology and product R&D, jointly exploring global opportunities. She said that through this event, it's great to see Taiwanese and Indian industry players engaging in dialogue, sharing experiences, and working together to promote innovation goals.

Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav, Director General of the India Taipei Association, and Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association, were among the notable attendees of the event. Taiwan-based electronics manufacturers were present, with representatives from Acer, AIC, Ingrasys, Advantech, Asus, ASRock, Compaq, Getac, Gigabyte, Inventec, Quanta, and Pegatron. On the other hand, India-based OEMs and ODMs, including Dixon, Kaynes, Optiemus, Sahasra, Sheeltron, and VVDN, also actively participated.

Intel hosted the Intel Solutions Day in Vietnam in 2023, inviting many Taiwan-based ecosystem partners to participate. Intel regards the Southeast Asian market as an important part of its global supply chain and will continue to actively promote semiconductor packaging and testing businesses, as well as improve the technological supply chain to create a favorable investment and market environment.

According to the United Nations, India became the world's most populous country in April 2023. The massive demographic dividend has prompted the Indian government to aim for a US$300 billion output in the electronics manufacturing industry by fiscal 2026 (April 2025 to March 2026). In recent years, the Indian government has further promoted the Make in India policy, encouraging global investment in the Indian market through various incentive programs.

SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA