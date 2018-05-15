Digitivy announces the Launch of PrismPod - Digital Solutions Marketplace

Digitivy is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud consulting partner that was founded in 2014 to "Help organizations conquer digital disruption." Since their inception, Digitivy consultants have worked with clients in Retail, Travel and Hospitality industries to help with various digital initiatives including formulating enterprise cloud strategy and migrating applications to public cloud infrastructure.

PrismPod (www.prismpod.com) is a marketplace of digital solutions that have been built using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Cloud, Chef, Docker and Hashicorp's Terraform. CEO, Vik Kasturi states "PrismPod will help enterprises discover and procure innovative solution accelerators that rapidly reduce time to realize business value from their digital transformation initiatives."

Some of the solution offerings included in the initial release of the PrismPod marketplace include:

a) Accelerators to help enterprises using open-source solutions such as Magento & Joomla E-Commerce Solutions, Drupal Content Management, Sugar CRM Customer relationship management solutions rapidly migrate to Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. b) Accelerators to help enterprises leveraging Oracle solutions such as Oracle Webcenter Content Management Systems (CMS) rapidly migrate to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle cloud platforms. c) Accelerators to help enterprise rapidly migrate data stores such as MongoDB to Cloud.

In addition, Digitivy announced the launch of "Digitivy Innovation Center" a facility that will support "Digitivy Labs", a service that will help enterprises accelerate digital innovation. "Digitivy Labs" includes a unique offering- "Innovation-As-A-Service" that includes "Innovation engineers" on-demand to help propel innovation through rapid prototyping.

For access to the digital solution accelerator marketplace, please visit: www.prismpod.com

About Digitivy Technology Solutions, Inc.

Digitivy Technology Solutions, Inc(www.digitivy.com) is a digital business consulting firm focused on delivering world-class digital innovation and transformation solutions. Founded in 2014, Digitivy's leadership team has over a decade experience working with leading cloud solutions and delivering Business and IT transformation consulting for Fortune 500 clients in Retail, Travel & Hospitality industries. Digitivy is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA with a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India and an Innovation Center in Bengaluru, India.

