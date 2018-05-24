Digitize.AI Announces A.I. Advisory Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitize.AI, a leading A.I. and automation firm focused on solving complex challenges in the healthcare revenue cycle, announced today the formation of an A.I. Advisory Council to help healthcare and enterprise companies tackle complex problems with pragmatic A.I.-enabled solutions and actionable data science-driven insights.

Comprised of veteran data science and A.I. experts, the A.I. Advisory Council collectively touts 31 active and pending patents across a range of technological disciplines, more than 250 published technical and academic papers, and more than 120 combined years of experience working on complex, and often confidential, A.I. initiatives.

Founding members of the A.I. Advisory Council are:

Dr. George Vachtsevanos , Professor Emeritus of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology , Director of the Intelligent Control Systems Laboratory at Georgia Tech. Over a career spanning six decades, Dr. Vachtsevanos's work has included numerous breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence. His research has been funded by government organizations (DARPA) and F1000 companies. His current research is focused on a range of multi-disciplinary topics including intelligent control, neurotechnology, and cardiotechnology. He is the lead author of the book Intelligent Fault Diagnosis and Prognosis for Engineering Systems, published by Wiley in 2006. B.E.E., City College of New York ; M.E.E., NYU ; Ph.D., Electrical Engineering, City University of New York



Dr. Muid Mufti, Head of Research and Engineering at ID Technologies. Dr. Mufti specializes in DSP, enterprise systems, and mathematical modeling with deep project management, technical leadership, and technical business development experience across company-wide programs. M.E.E., Georgia Institute of Technology ; M.B.A., Management of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology ; Ph.D., Digital Signal Processing, Georgia Institute of Technology .



Dr. Mufti specializes in DSP, enterprise systems, and mathematical modeling with deep project management, technical leadership, and technical business development experience across company-wide programs. Anonymous, Chief Data Officer. Given the sensitive nature of research, this individual has asked to remain anonymous in public communications. Digitize.AI can disclose that this individual holds a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from a leading technical institution and holds industrial- and healthcare-focused patents.

Digitize.AI CEO, Justin Adams, on the announcement of the A.I. Advisory Council: "I am honored that these pioneers in the field of Artificial Intelligence have decided to spend some of their precious research hours helping further develop our leading technology by bringing new insights and techniques to bear on the data. Adding over 120 years of leading A.I. academic research and thought is a significant advantage to our internal data science team. This A.I. Advisory Council will also help us to demystify A.I. for our clients by marrying proven A.I. methodologies to real-world problems in the back office, making our solutions like Lia—the A.I. teammate for prior authorizations—that much more potent and effective. And the fact that we're building this team in-house, and cultivating proprietary insight, is a big difference-maker for us and our clients."

About Digitize.AI: Digitize.AI is a healthcare-focused A.I. & Automation firm. Our mission is to use A.I. to help healthcare teams work at the highest and best use of their skills. Lia™, our patent-pending system of intelligence, is an "A.I. teammate" for prior authorizations. Lia helps CFOs and VPs of Revenue Cycle improve the patient experience, increase team productivity, secure revenue, and reduce clinician burnout by automating, accelerating, and reprioritizing prior authorization tasks. www.digitize.ai

Company leadership: Justin Adams, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Pat Morrell, Co-Founder and Vice President of Customer Success; Mark Henry, Co-Founder and Lead Engineer; John Leary, Vice President of Business Development.

Board of Advisors: The Digitize.AI board of advisors includes: Bob Hull, Chairman of the Board of Directors at SPX FLOW and a member of Deloitte's Finance Executive Advisory Group; Mark Linsz, former Corporate Treasurer at Bank of America and current board member at CNL Strategic Capital (Levine Leichtman) and CNL CCT2 (KKR); Dr. Tammara Combs, CEO of Serendipity Interactive; Robert Brinkley, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson; Mike Lee, President of Independence Consulting; Tim Sittema, Managing Partner of Crosland Southeast; Mike Seferyn, Chief Information Officer for the Family Dollar division of Dollar Tree; Keith Anthony, Managing Partner of Independence Consulting; and Jay Plueger, SVP of Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Development at AvidXchange, Inc.

