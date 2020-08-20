Digitized Automation for a Changing World - Delta Showcases Cloud-based Smart Factory at Taipei Automation Show 2020

Andy Liu, the General Manager of Delta Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG), pointed out that many industries have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet some new businesses and opportunities have emerged. "Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the IABG expects a major sales increase coming from healthcare-related industries such as surgical masks, protective clothing, and respirators. We are also seeing an acceleration of automation and smart solution implementation in many industries due to the unpredictability of human and external factors," said Andy.

To showcase cloud-integrated smart manufacturing for customers, Delta is using a large-scale TV wall to demonstrate its digital control and monitoring center for manufacturing. Smart solutions for electronics and other target industries are also featured for upgrading equipment, production processes and factories. Andy affirmed, "We are helping our customers enhance their competitiveness and prepare for post-pandemic growth with Delta's smart manufacturing."

Delta's exhibits include four major topics: Factory Control and Monitoring Center, Smart Manufacturing Solutions, Industry-specific Solutions and Smart Machine Suite & Advanced Automation Products. The Smart Manufacturing Solutions section covers smart equipment, production line integration solutions, IIoT technology and cloud for manufacturing execution, production scheduling and flexible changeover, as well as data exchange, analysis and optimization among equipment, management platforms and the cloud. These are all practical approaches to build smart, digital factories for all industries.

As a special feature during the event, Delta released the brand new edgeMES for Machine Making to the market. The edgeMES is a lightweight manufacturing execution system (MES) specially designed for equipment production. It combines with Microsoft's cloud platform (Azure SQL edge) and Trend Micro's security software to ensure advanced, digitalized and secure production execution and management. The cloud platform provides the SaaS subscription service for small / medium-sized machinery manufacturers to order MES services according to their requirements and budget. For data exchange between the workshop equipment and cloud platform, the edgeMES adopts Trend Micro's advanced security functions to ensure data confidentiality for customers' machine making processes and operation tactics.

For Industry-specific Solutions, Delta shares its decades of experience in electronics manufacturing to present IIoT, cloud and digital, smart solutions for semi-automated / fully-automated electronics assembly lines. Delta's one-stop service convers onsite consulting, design and planning, equipment implementation and configuration for assembly line construction. The integration of smart equipment, visualization and manufacturing management solutions realizes production planning / scheduling, data collection and analysis, quality management, preventive maintenance, material management and warehousing for customers. The integrated solutions also help to solve the issues of complex production, difficult material management and incomplete manual operation data collection for electronics assembly.

As key elements for electronics assembly, Delta's smart equipment demos are popular with visitors. Two of the most eye-catching live demos are the Robot Grinding Workstation and the AI-based Six-sided Inspection Machine. The Robot Grinding Workstation combines the Articulated Robot DRV Series and DRASimuCAD Robotic Simulation Platform. The DRASimuCAD simulates the processing path in advance for the DRV Series robot to perform accurate, smooth grinding for electronic components. The AI-based Six-sided Inspection Machine features advanced AI to achieve highly precise inspection for subtle defects on electronic parts that can't be detected by AOI equipment. It supports connection of up to eight stations, and can be applied to the inspection of high-tech electronic parts such as passive components and integrated circuits (0.2 x 0.1 mm or above). The detection range and light source can be customized for various applications.

Another popular demo is the Food & Medicine Loading / Unloading Robot Workstation. It adopts Delta's SCARA Robot DRS Series and the Machine Vision System DMV Series to execute high-speed, precise loading and unloading for small food items (candies, cookies, and others) and medicines (pills and tablets). The workstation replaces labor, enhances efficiency, and ensures sanitary processing for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. Delta also ranked a Climate Change Leadership Level by CDP for the 3rd year in 2019.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Delta Industrial Automation BG

Since the debut of our AC motor drive in 1995, Delta continues to develop our industrial automation business, providing superior quality, reliability and precision. Our range of complete smart manufacturing solutions covers equipment automation, automated production line design and integration, equipment IoT and data collection, as well as manufacturing management and monitoring to maximize productivity and stabilize production. Delta applies AI and big data analysis to optimize production processes and implement digitalization for equipment, production lines and energy usage. With automation products, software, and system solutions integrated into an all-in-one digitalized smart manufacturing model of factory, processes, and equipment, Delta provides numerous production models, including customized, small volume and wide variety, and mass production for customers on a global scale.

With robust R&D capability and abundant industry experience, Delta offers industrial automation products and solutions that find application in a broad range of industries, including electronics, components, photoelectric panels and food & beverages. We are dedicated to providing innovative and reliable smart, green manufacturing solutions for global customers, keeping our promise of "Automation for a Changing World".

For detailed information about Delta Industrial Automation BG, please visit: http://www.deltaww.com/ia



SOURCE Delta