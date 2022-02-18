Digitizing Strategy to Deliver Business Outcomes : CIO StraTech 2022 by NetNex

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses are forced to adopt new and remote formats of operation in keeping with the times, there is growing dependency on the digital infrastructure to connect and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders. Organizations ahead in the digital transformation journey are better able to shift gears into the new economic landscape.

From upgrades to the current business models, connected customer experience, automated sales or hybrid working models for contactless world, businesses will be seen harnessing new technologies and adopting the digital way of business for the future.

Outlining on the theme of Digitizing Strategy to Deliver Outcomes, the CIO StraTech 2022 is a CIO initiative that facilitated diverse perspectives on the scope of digitization technologies to bring together information, experience and options to build robust technical infrastructure for every business.

Scheduled on February 15, 2022 between 2.30 pm and 6 pm IST, this half day event hosted over 230 CIOs & Tech leaders from various leading organization across India and featured an agenda covering ground on topics:

Digital Transformation Now and Tomorrow

XaaS Operating Model as a catalyst for long term growth

Unlocking the power of data

Zero Trust Architecture as an Approach, not a System

The expert panel of speakers at the CIO StraTech 2022 boasted experts such as Vineet Jaiswal, the Deputy CEO - Centre of Excellence (Asset Optimization, Digital, Innovation, IT, R&D, Quality) and Executive Council Member at Vedanta Resources Limited; Ambarish Singh, CISO at Godrej & Boyce Ltd; Sachin Gupta, CIO at Usha International Limited; Kader Es-Slami, Head of AI and Smart Data at Etisalat Digital; Yash Dayal, CTO at Zivame; Gopi Thangavel, Vice President at Reliance Industries Limited; Namrita Mahindro - CDO - Aditya Birla Group; and Debashish Roy, Director of Digital Excellence and Strategic Initiatives at Pfizer, to name a few.

The opening key note 'Digital Transformation Now and Tomorrow' was led by Mr. Jaiswal where he elaborated on the changing phase of digital transformation in Indian businesses. He further added how having an ROI mindset was critical to the success of digital journey.

This event was supported by GAVS Technologies in the capacity of Gold Partner. Balaji Uppili, the Customer Success Officer led a very passionate and informative session on 'How AI is changing business transformation'. GAVS is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and digital transformation solutions. Through Cloud-based IP-led solutions that improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%, GAVS helps businesses leverage Enterprise Automation as a Service with AIOps, Smart Machines, Predictive Analytics and Instrumentation enabling organizations to trend towards a Zero Incident Enterprise.

Also, associated with this event as Silver Partner was Quantiphi. Founded in 2013, Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational problems at the heart of business. They are passionate about customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer.

Cision, the PR Partner of the CIO StraTech is actively engaged in amplifying the opportunity potential of this initiative. Cision is a leading global provider of software that empowers Marketing & Communications professionals to Identify Key Influencers, Distribute Strategic Content & Measure Meaningful Impact.

Digital Edge Magazine, My Tech Mag, Cyber Defense Magazine & CIO Review India have lent support to the event as media partners.

This event was designed as an innovative format that successfully drove discussion, engagement and active knowledge sharing with its many interactive features.

The CIO StraTech 2022 is organized by NetNex Global Private Limited. NetNex is an India registered company specializing in integrated marketing and event solutions in the B2B space, enabling clients in strategizing and building their go-to-market journeys through event initiatives.

Media contact:

Maya Agarwal

Head - Products & Initiatives

[email protected]



SOURCE NetNex Global Private Limited