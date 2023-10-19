DigitMart Powered by Digit7 Debuts an Autonomous Smart Store Inside JuiceBabe in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digit7 proudly unveils DigitMart, a next-generation autonomous shopping experience, now available within JuiceBabe in Dallas, Texas. This trailblazing initiative is set to revolutionize revenue spaces, delivering unmatched convenience to shoppers.

Situated inside the JuiceBabe location in Dallas, DigitMart uses cutting-edge AI technology, including computer vision, robotics, edge computing, and machine learning, offering a transformative shopping environment. This self-reliant store guarantees effortless, and touch-free shopping.

Shoppers at JuiceBabe in Dallas can now walk in, pick up their desired items, and leave without delay. Thanks to advanced sensors and cameras, the store effortlessly tracks items and observes customer activity.

Chithrai Mani, CEO of DigitMart, shared, "Our vision is to use the AI-Matrix to create revenue spaces of the future, no matter the industry we have imagined AI into everyday life. Our Mission is clear: We enable you to embrace the power of AI to Boost your revenue stream, to use AI-Driven data analytics in new impactful and insightful ways to retain your customer's loyalty and to ultimately use the AI-Matrix to grow your business."

For a firsthand experience of DigitMart powered by Digit7 visit JuiceBabe in Dallas today.

Media Contact: Digit7 Marketing Team Email: [email protected] Phone: 214-241-4249 Address: 800 East Campbell Road, Suite 288, Richardson, Texas

About Digit7: Digit7 is a start-up headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The Digit7 product suite includes DigitMart an autonomous store within a store product, that scales up or down, and can be retrofitted into an existing revenue space, or be part of a new build. DigitKart a cashierless check-out solution that can deploy anywhere with 24/7 accessibility for customer convenience and can manage over 200 SKUs. DigitSquare powered by Digit7 is a data automation tool that reduces manual data labeling by 80%.

