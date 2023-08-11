Digitools Consulting, LLC Announces Digitools Consulting, LLC on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Digitools Consulting's customers can now benefit from Salesforce consultation, implementation, and managed admin services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitools Consulting, LLC today announced it has launched Digitools Consulting, LLC on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs. It also offers a maximum of ten free Salesforce licenses that can be used towards Salesforce's Power of Us program, which provides discounted Salesforce technology to education institutions and nonprofit organizations like the Missouri Association of Manufacturers.

Salesforce Partner

Digitools Consulting, LLC is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxConsultingListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000IrKGIUA3&legacy=true.

Digitools Consulting, LLC

With the new Consultant Finder, customers can identify the best experts to solve individual business challenges from more than 1,000 consulting partner firms. Customers can choose experts based on expertise, location, company size, and customer reviews—insights all powered by thousands of customer projects performed by over 65,000 accredited consultants.

Through the power of AppExchange, customers have the potential to find consulting partners that specialize in specific industries and sectors.

Comments on the News

"By launching Digitools Consulting, LLC on AppExchange, our goal is to become a trusted advisor for our customers and help them identify the right end-to-end Salesforce solutions for their unique business needs." – Nathan J. Bunting , Founder and CEO

, Founder and CEO "After learning about the potential our business could have with Salesforce, we knew it was critical that we identify the right solutions that would meet us where we're at and progress our business goals." Jeff Cumley , Associate Director at Missouri Association of Manufacturers

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

