Digits Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Real-time finance and accounting platform honored in roundup highlighting B2B partners that support across all business functions and empower growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media early last week announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed and grow. For its accomplishments in supporting small businesses—and the larger accounting industry—Digits has been named as an honoree.

Digits received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping their leaders navigate the dynamic nature of the business world by keeping them current on all their finances. All B2B partners support entrepreneurs and business owners across every facet of business, including hiring, finances, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to leverage their strengths and focus on their core mission.

"We are honored to be included as part of Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards list, naming Digits as one of the best B2B companies in the fintech space," said Wayne Chang, co-founder of Digits. "We work hard to go above and beyond for our customers, who, as small business owners and accountants, have been in need of technology to help with the immense labor and upkeep of bookkeeping. Since launching our suite of A.I.-powered tools, we've witnessed our community adopt and thrive, celebrating the results our technology has delivered."

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses gathered sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to collect client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About Digits

Digits is building category-defining tools that solve the biggest, most painful problems for small businesses and accounting professionals. Leave behind the manual, tedious ways you used to do things. Simply connect your client's books. You change nothing. Backed by the world's best investors, including Benchmark, GV, and Softbank, Digits is trusted by thousands of accountants and business owners who are working to build the future. Together.

Since the company's inception in 2018, Digits has received numerous awards, including Business Insider's Top 100 Startups, BuiltIn SF's Top 50 Startups to Watch, and Equal Ocean's Next 50 in Global Fintech. Learn more at http://www.digits.com .

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Digits