DigiValet Powers In-Room Technology at the Newly Opened Loews/Universal Aventura Hotel

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiValet, the company that is transforming the guest experience at luxury hotels around the world, has teamed up with The Loews Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal theme park's newest hotel, to mark the US debut of DigiValet's unparalleled guest experience http://www.orlandosentinel.com/business/tourism/os-aventura-hotel-opening-20180815-story.html

The in-room technology provides unrivaled benefits for guests as well as hotel ownership and management, leading to a smoother, more intuitive, and elevated travel experience.

For guests at the resort, DigiValet provides not only its standard luxury connectivity, allowing guests to control their entire in-room environment with the swipe of a finger - it also connects all guests to the park seamlessly via a bedside iPad. From looking up park information, to gaining information and looking at menus from any of the park's 60+ restaurants, and even accessing park maps and transportation services, guests can become fully immersed in their Universal experience all from the comfort of their room. Additionally, guests can unwind after a long day at the park by taking advantage of Netflix and personal content streaming through the television, ordering in-room dining and more, all while planning their itinerary for the following day through the iPad.

For hotel management, the DigiValet platform provides a scalable solution for continuously engaging guests with updates to the theme park, hotel information, direct guest messaging, and more. Its direct integration with the property's guest request platform replaces a manual system with an automatic solution, further enhancing the guest experience by reducing workloads and streamlining back-end processes.

The combination of unique guest experiences and hotel operating efficiencies has already made DigiValet a partner of unparalleled value at more than 20,000 luxury rooms in more than 15 cities around the world which utilize the company's proprietary technology.

"We are extremely proud to be the selected guest room technology for this most anticipated opening in Orlando," said David Goldstone, President, DigiValet, the Americas. "Guest usage is already exceeding expectations, and they are loving the cutting edge experience."

He concluded, "DigiValet proves time and again that technology done in the right fashion is always a delight for guests of all ages. We have no doubt that the trend - setting Loews/Universal Aventura hotel will pave the way for broad based adoption of smart guest room technology, not just for this brand, but for the entire industry."

About DigiValet

DigiValet provides iPad based guest room solutions for luxury hotels, offering an easy to use interface for guests to personalize their stay by controlling the room environment, TV, movies and culinary requests, and much more.

Since its launch in 2010, DigiValet has been the in-room solution trusted by the world's best hotels. Its portfolios of world-class clients includes The Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa St Regis, The Corinthia Hotel, SO Sofitel, The Oberoi, Andaz by Hyatt. The Address Hotels.

