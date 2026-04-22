Digney Holding Expands to Unite Digney York Associates and EIS Hospitality Under Shared Structure

Tom Kelley named CEO and President as EIS Hospitality joins Digney York Associates under Digney Holding, Inc.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digney Holding, Inc., the Delaware-based holding company that serves as the parent organization for Digney York Associates, LLC, has expanded its structure to include EIS Hospitality, LLC. The move brings together two complementary hospitality companies under unified ownership and governance while preserving the distinct client bases, operational focus and leadership teams of each business — with no disruption to clients, partners or ongoing projects.

Tom Kelley

As part of the reorganization, Tom Kelley — who has overseen both Digney York Associates and EIS Hospitality — has been named CEO and president of Digney Holding, Inc. In this role, he will focus on long–term growth, disciplined capital stewardship, operational excellence and sustained value creation.

"Digney Holding strengthens what each company already does best," Kelley said. "Digney York will continue focusing on full-service and luxury hotel renovations, while EIS remains dedicated to millwork and casegoods solutions for limited-service and extended-stay brands. This reorganization allows both teams to excel in their specialties while setting the stage for what comes next."

Under Kelley's leadership, Digney York Associates has evolved beyond rooms-only renovations to execute complex, full-service hospitality projects, including major hotel repositionings, public spaces, exteriors, and select ground-up developments.

Digney York Associates has completed hundreds of projects across major hotel brands, delivering more than $2 billion in construction over its four decades in business. Digney's long–standing expertise, combined with EIS Hospitality's precision in manufacturing and installation, positions Digney Holding for operational excellence and continued expansion.

Ownership of Digney Holding remains unchanged. The private shareholders of Digney Holding continue to be the dominant shareholders of the former Elkay Manufacturing companies, which were previously merged with Zurn Water Solutions in February of 2022. That combined business now operates as Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Digney York Associates, LLC

Digney York Associates is an industry–leading hospitality renovation contractor specializing in full–service and luxury hotel renovations, celebrating 40 years in business this year. The company provides turnkey construction services, construction management, value engineering, and specialty remodeling solutions designed to deliver efficient, high–quality renovations that meet brand standards and enhance guest experience. For more information, visit www.digneyyork.com.

About EIS Hospitality, LLC

EIS Hospitality delivers millwork and casegoods solutions for limited–service and extended–stay hotels, offering turnkey manufacturing, delivery, and installation for guest rooms, public spaces, and branded environments. With decades of experience supporting global hotel brands, EIS focuses on manufacturing, sourcing, brand compliance, and on–site execution for both new–build and renovation projects. For more information, visit www.eishospitality.com.

Media Contact:

Nerissa Berkeley

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SOURCE Digney York Associates