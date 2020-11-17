DigniFi Names Susie Kroll Chief Product Officer

With almost two decades of product experience, Kroll joins DigniFi from OYO USA, the world's second-largest hotel chain, where she managed its online travel agency and financial reconciliation products. Kroll also brings notable consumer payments experience, having led the team responsible for Starbucks' popular mobile payment and digital gifting products, and held senior positions at Amazon in their Payment and Kindle divisions. Her extensive experience across payments, mobile apps, and loyalty will be a key asset as DigniFi seeks to leverage its platform to create innovative consumer experiences.

"Having worked with companies like Amazon and Starbucks, where customer experience is everything, Susie has the experience and skills to help us revolutionize financing for sales, trade-ins, accessories and auto repairs," said Richard Counihan, CEO of DigniFi. "With Susie leading our product team, ExpressWay can reach its full potential and better serve the needs of auto dealerships, lenders, and consumers."

ExpressWay is a revolving credit line and card that customers can use to make purchases in all five profit centers of an auto dealership: finance and insurance, sales, parts and accessories, service, and collision. Customers can apply for ExpressWay on their personal smartphone and receive an instant decision from a lender. ExpressWay enables customers to afford critical auto repairs with flexible payment terms. On average, dealerships that offer ExpressWay increase service revenue by 20 percent annually.

Kroll's tenure at DigniFi begins at a strategic moment in America's fight against COVID-19. In a recent survey of 401 dealerships and repair shops, DigniFi found that dealerships have seen a 62.3% uptick in demand for car maintenance since shelter-in-place restrictions were lifted. However, more than half of these service centers have seen drivers defer maintenance due to the financial burdens of COVID-19. 60.8% report that they have seen an increased need for financing among their customers. DigniFi's ExpressWay card can meet this demand while providing a contactless, digital experience.

"DigniFi solves a very real and painful problem for consumers," said Kroll. "Helping people finance an unplanned and unaffordable auto repair resonates with me, especially when so many are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19. This is a unique opportunity to reshape a huge industry and reimagine its customer experience with a world-class team."

