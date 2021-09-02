DignifiHealth Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Dr. Craig E. Samitt is a nationally recognized healthcare expert and thought leader in industry transformation, care delivery, and policy. Craig previously held the positions of EVP, Chief Clinical Officer, and President of Anthem's Diversified Business Group, and most recently was the President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. He has also led sequential health system transformations, having served as President & CEO of HealthCare Partners and President & CEO of Dean Health System. Craig currently serves on the Board of Directors for the NCQA and ReviveHealth.

"Historically, health systems have focused predominantly on inputting data when, in fact, the true value comes through insights from data output," said Dr. Craig E. Samitt. "DignifiHealth has developed a platform solution that is one of the most elegant I've seen, combining sophisticated, clinical intelligence with front-end simplicity to mine data and derive actionable information so that better care can be delivered at a lower cost."

Gregory K. Park has more than 30 years of investment banking and consulting experience, advising organizations in business strategy, transformation, and growth. Greg has advised on and executed transactions representing billions of economic value and led DignifiHealth's successful seed round earlier this year. He is currently a Managing Partner at L37 Ventures, and has held leadership positions at Huron Consulting Group, Ernst & Young, CIT Group, and Citigroup, serving clients in a range of industries with a concentration in healthcare and life sciences.

"I was introduced to DignifiHealth in 2020 and immediately recognized the value of the platform," said Greg Park. "The interpretation of clinical data into real-world, real-time evidence will undoubtedly change the future of healthcare by opening new avenues in the management, insights, and treatments available, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations with little or no access to quality care."

About DignifiHealth

Founded in 2020 in Williamson, West Virginia, DignifiHealth is redefining population health by delivering innovative digital solutions and health management tools. Leading the way in human-centered healthcare, DignifiHealth transforms the way patients, providers, payers, and employers proactively manage population health. Clients use DignifiHealth's clinical decision support platform and connected care solutions to reduce cost, save time, and deliver seamless healthcare experiences.

