Dignify Therapeutics and Aayam Therapeutics enter into licensing agreement for novel on-demand defecation drug

News provided by

Dignify Therapeutics

13 Sep, 2023, 06:05 ET

Agreement expands Dignify's intellectual property portfolio

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a pharmaceutical and medical device development company focused on restoring bowel and bladder control for elderly and neurologically impaired individuals, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Aayam Therapeutics (Aayam) to develop compound ATX-003 and related proprietary molecules for on-demand defecation. 

"This agreement provides Dignify with a novel treatment to add to its expanding therapeutic pipeline for bowel and bladder disorders," said company President Dr. Ed Burgard. "ATX-003 is a significantly de-risked therapeutic that will extend Dignify's patent protection as well as provide therapeutic benefit for individuals with constipation and functional bowel disorders."

Dr. Sundeep Dugar, President of Aayam, added "Constipation and functional bowel disorders are serious issues that patients face and seriously affects their Quality of Life. There are no real therapies available for these patients. We are excited to work with Dignify to advance a safe and effective therapy for this serious and unmet need."

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally-recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify Therapeutics' mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, treatments for bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions, primarily using a repositioning strategy of drug discovery that the team has successfully implemented multiple times over the last 20 years in the fields of urology and gastroenterology.

The Company is funded by founders, venture capital (RA Capital Mgmt and Eshelman Ventures), the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the One NC Small Business Program, and the NIH SBIR/STTR program (18 awards, approximately $18 million). Dignify Therapeutics is located in the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Aayam Therapeutics

Aayam is a drug discovery and development company that utilizes LADR4, a unique drug development technology platform that can help significantly reduce the failure rate of drugs in development, cost of novel therapies, and overall time to market. LADR4 is a first of its kind approach that allows New Chemical Entities to be developed under a 505(b)(2) development path, and facilitates the repurposing, repositioning, reprofiling, and rescuing of generic and proprietary drugs.

SOURCE Dignify Therapeutics

