Dignify Therapeutics Announces Anthony DiTonno as Chief Executive Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 18, 2024 -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a pharmaceutical and medical device development company focused on restoring bowel and bladder control for elderly and neurologically impaired individuals, today announced that Anthony DiTonno has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment expands Mr. DiTonno's duties as he will continue in his position as Executive Chairman.

"This is a natural progression for Tony as he has been leading Dignify's business development effort as Executive Chairman" said company President Dr. Ed Burgard. "His extensive experience in building life sciences companies provides strong leadership as Dignify raises a Series A round and transitions into a clinical stage company".

"Dignify Therapeutics' product candidates represent a significant improvement in quality of life for patients who suffer from bowel and bladder problems. I look forward to working closely with the Dignify team to secure the capital we need to move our programs forward" DiTonno added.

As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. DiTonno has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience spanning the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. He has comprehensive experience in companies of all sizes and scopes, from small privately held companies to large public enterprises, to entities transitioning from private to public. His long record of success in launching startups in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, extensive experience in raising capital and securing commercial and corporate partnerships, and strong product launch background in some of the most competitive and strictly regulated markets will add tremendous value to Dignify Therapeutics as the company moves into this new stage of growth.

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally-recognized scientists, Dignify Therapeutics' mission is to provide practical and convenient treatments for bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions, primarily using a repositioning strategy of drug discovery that the team has successfully implemented multiple times over the last 20 years in the fields of urology and gastroenterology.

The Company is funded by founders, venture capital (RA Capital Mgmt and Eshelman Ventures), the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, the One NC Small Business Program, and the NIH SBIR/STTR program (18 awards, approximately $18 million). Dignify Therapeutics is located in the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

