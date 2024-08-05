Dignify Therapeutics welcomes leading spinal injury expert Alexander "Sasha" Rabchevsky PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a leading developer of therapies for bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced that Dr. Rabchevsky has joined Dignify's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Rabchevsky is currently Professor of Physiology and inaugural faculty member of the Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Research Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Sasha also served as President of the Board of Directors of Unite to Fight Paralysis and has received numerous awards and honors for his research in the field of spinal injury pathophysiology. Dr. Rabchevsky's research has focused on molecular and subcellular repair of the spinal cord following injury, yet his unique expertise extends to improving the overall well-being of individuals after experiencing neurological trauma.

"I am extremely excited to join Dignify's SAB. Having lived with a spinal injury for almost 40 years, and experience daily chronic bladder and bowel dysfunction, I am grateful that there is a company that is dedicated to finding new pharmaceutical approaches for bladder and bowel treatments for people with spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and other neuropathies," Sasha explained. "I look forward to providing Dignify with direction for their clinical trial designs and product development that includes guidance from those living with spinal injury/disease."

"We are very proud to have Sasha join Dignify's SAB. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as we focus on advancing our therapies for the treatment of bladder and bowel disorders, especially as they apply to people with neurological deficits such as spinal injury," said Dr. Karl Thor, Chief Scientific Officer of Dignify. "I am confident that Dr. Rabchevsky will be a significant contributor to our development of novel treatments that will allow people with spinal injury, neurological disease, diabetes, and the elderly to regain 'on-demand' control of bladder and bowel voiding to eliminate many of the associated social, professional, financial, and physical burdens of bladder and bowel dysfunction."

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify's mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, "on-demand" pharmaceutical agents to treat bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions. The company has been funded by RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, NIDDK, NINDS, NICHD, NIA, US Defense Department, and the One NC Small Business Program. Dignify is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

