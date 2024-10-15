Dignify to highlight recent accomplishments at the 2024 BIO Investor Forum

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignify Therapeutics (Dignify), a leading developer of therapies for bladder and bowel dysfunction, announced that Tony DiTonno, CEO and Executive Chairman, will provide a status update on the company's two lead drug development programs on Wednesday, Oct 16, as part of the BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco.

"I look forward to sharing the company's incredible progress and dynamic drug development strategies with potential investors and partners in San Francisco. Dignify continues to advance its two lead drug programs to the clinic, fueled by over $20 million in non-dilutive funding. In the muti-billion-dollar market of bladder and bowel disorders, these programs represent novel therapies for severely underserved patient populations. Our novel development approach is rapid, de-risked and capital efficient," stated Mr. DiTonno.

As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. DiTonno has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience spanning the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. He has a long record of success in launching startups in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries, extensive experience in raising capital and securing commercial and corporate partnerships, and strong product launch background in some of the most competitive and strictly regulated markets.

The BIO Investor Forum is an annual conference focused on accelerating the progress of new therapeutics technologies into commercialization. As one of the premier forums for facilitating interactions between entrepreneurs and investors, it also features presentations from industry experts and panel discussion focused on emerging trends in the life sciences.

About Dignify Therapeutics

Founded by a team of serial entrepreneurs who are internationally recognized scientists and clinicians, Dignify's mission is to provide safe, effective, practical and convenient, "on-demand" pharmaceutical agents to treat bladder and bowel voiding dysfunctions. The company has been funded by RA Capital Management, Eshelman Ventures, the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, NIDDK, NINDS, NICHD, NIA, US Defense Department, and the One NC Small Business Program. Dignify is located at the First Flight Venture Center in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

