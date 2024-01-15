Dignitana signs OncoMedical for distribution in Switzerland and Liechtenstein

News provided by

Dignitana AB

15 Jan, 2024, 07:06 ET

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB has signed OncoMedical AG as the exclusive distributor for The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. OncoMedical specializes in medical technology products in the areas of oncology, pain therapy and palliative care. OncoMedical will purchase at least eight DigniCap Delta devices and the corresponding patient consumables in 2024 to launch the product which minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy, with the first order for three devices scheduled for delivery in January 2024.

Switzerland is a strong market for scalp cooling with many options for quality private healthcare in addition to the public sector clinics. Dignitana's legacy C3 scalp cooling device is currently available at 11 clinics. The distribution agreement with OncoMedical seeks to expand that footprint in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, while also upgrading current Dignitana customers to the advanced technology offered by the next generation DigniCap Delta system.

"Scalp cooling with DigniCap Delta is a significant advancement in quality of life for cancer patients, said Simon Dätwyler, CEO of OncoMedical. "Customers want the most advanced treatments to ensure optimal patient outcomes. We are happy to add DigniCap to our suite of top tier medical technologies and are eager to expand availability of DigniCap in this region."

"OncoMedical shares our commitment to excellence in technology, customer service and patient care," said Catarina Löwenadler, CEO of Dignitana.  "As we continue to expand patient access, Dignitana is strengthened by utilizing local market experts like OncoMedical to ensure customers receive the best possible service and attention."

The FDA-cleared DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy for cancer patients with solid tumors such as breast, prostate and gynecological cancers. With over 7,400 new breast cancer cases and 6,500 new prostate cancer cases diagnosed each year, these are the two most prevalent types of cancer in Switzerland.

Recognized internationally as a standard of care and quality of life advancement for cancer patients, scalp cooling is listed as a treatment recommendation in the clinical practice guidelines published by European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in the US, and Cancer Australia.

For More Information Contact 

Melissa Bourestom, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected]  +1 469-518-5031

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Dignitana announces a sales and marketing partnership with InfuSystem to provide scalp cooling systems in the United States

Scalp cooling innovator Dignitana AB announces today a sales and marketing partnership with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., a leading health care service...

Dignitana Announces Palmetto GBA Approves First Local Coverage Determination for Scalp Cooling Therapy

Dignitana announces that the Palmetto GBA Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) has issued a Local Coverage Determination (LCD) to provide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.