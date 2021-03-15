Dignitas and HyperX Renew and Expand Partnership, Continuing as the Esports Organization's Official Peripheral Partner

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment (NME), has today announced that HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., has renewed and extended its partnership with the storied esports organization. The renewed partnership is the continuation of HyperX and Dignitas' relationship that dates back to 2013. HyperX will continue to be the official peripheral partner of Dignitas, including the organizations esports players and content creators.

Through the partnership, HyperX and Dignitas will collaborate on exciting new content for Dignitas' die-hard esports fans. HyperX Cloud Comms, a new and recurring content series, will bring Dignitas fans closer than ever before to their favorite players. Fans will hear each of Dignitas' teams in-game communication, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the intense, emotional and sometimes comical voice comms during competitive matches. The first HyperX Cloud Comms video featured Dignitas' League of Legends team , one of the most talked-about rosters in the LCS 2021 season, fielding the only all North American roster in the LCS.

As part of the launch of the official Dignitas website this month, the team's professional players and content creators will compose HyperX branded tips and tricks articles, presenting an opportunity for gaming fans to learn from Dignitas' best of the best. The Dignitas website, which dates back to 2003, is a destination for gamers to improve their gameplay, generating hundreds of thousands of views per month. The website will relaunch, with a modernized design, improved functionality and a plethora of new features including player profile pages, which through the HyperX partnership, will serve as a destination for fans to discover which HyperX products their favorite players and creators use for competition and streaming.

"HyperX is thrilled to extend our alliance with Dignitas as we work together to continue delivering exciting experiences and content for fans. We're grateful for the continued partnership, supporting their endeavors to continue as one of the premier esports organizations in the world," said Kitty Nguyen, Esports Sponsorships Specialist at HyperX. "With our exceptional products, HyperX has and will continue to help Dignitas' roster of players and content creators perform at the highest levels."

"With a dedication to performance as strong as ours, it's only natural to keep moving forward together," said John Spiher, Vice President of Partnerships at Dignitas. "HyperX continues to innovate and provide the tools we need to succeed at the highest level, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

To enjoy upcoming HyperX related Dignitas content, fans can subscribe to YouTube.com/Dignitas and visit Dignitas.gg.

