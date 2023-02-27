Dignitas Signs Fortnite World Cup Champion and International Gaming Star Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, Aiming to Be the Most Influential Organization in Fortnite.

Bugha is the World's Most Dominant Gamer and Most Decorated Player in Fortnite History

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME) has announced the signing and partnership with Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, the Fortnite World Cup Champion and the most accomplished player in the history of Fortnite.

Giersdorf rose to prominence in 2019 when he won the Fortnite World Cup Solos competition and took home the $3 million grand prize. He has since won 3x FNCS Championships to become the most recognizable name in the competitive Fortnite community, amassing a social following of over twenty-one million fans. Giersdorf's impact on the gaming community was recognized when Epic Games added the Bugha "Icon" skin to the game.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bugha to the Dignitas family," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of Dignitas. "His incredible talent and competitive drive make him a perfect fit for our team, and we can't wait to see him represent Dignitas on the biggest stages in Fortnite."

Bugha will join Dignitas' existing roster of top Fortnite players, which includes 2022 #1 ranked player Matthew "Mero" Faitel, Twitch Rivals Champion Piero "pgod" Ramirez, 9-time Cash Cup winner Cameron "Cam" Dean, and FNCS Champion Lucas "Duke" Cardenas. With the addition of Bugha, Dignitas solidifies itself as the leader in Fortnite esports. Bugha will also play a key role in the team's continued growth and support of the Fortnite title. The Epic Games cultural phenomenon, Fortnite, continues its reign as one of the most played esports titles with over 252 Million monthly active players. As a brand safe title with an enormous playerbase, Fortnite has attracted countless endemic and non-endemic brands. Markedly, Bugha has collaborated with a number of noteworthy brands including Xfinity, ASUS ROG, Step, Five Below and AXE.

"I'm honored to be joining Dignitas and can't wait to get started," said Bugha. " I'm excited to represent one of the best teams in esports who believes in me and in the future of Fortnite. I'm looking forward to competing with my new teammates, winning championships, and making a positive impact on the gaming industry together."

Dignitas is one of the most successful and recognizable esports organizations in the world, with a nearly twenty-year history of winning championships and currently fielding top talent in Fortnite, Rocket League and League of Legends. Recently, Dignitas re-signed NFL Running Back and Super Bowl LVII Runner-Up, Boston Scott, to its Rocket League roster. As part of the Epic Games family, Rocket League as well as Fortnite offer exciting crossover opportunities between two of gaming's most beloved titles. Dignitas aims to bring its Rocket League and Fortnite rosters together in innovative ways provided by Fortnite Creative and its metaverse.

To kick off this partnership, fans will have the opportunity to meet Bugha and the rest of Dignitas' Fortnite and Rocket League teams on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Dignitas' Fan Fest at LocalHost in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are free and the event is open to the public. Find more information at DIG.Link/fanfest .

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC. - DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind broadcast solutions platform to empower women in gaming through competitive and influencer driven events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

