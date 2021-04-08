Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care Teams Up with the San Francisco Giants to Provide COVID-19 Testing for Returning Fans

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has teamed up with the San Francisco Giants to offer COVID-19 testing as they welcome fans back to Oracle Park beginning with the home opener on April 9. The dedicated testing process offered by Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care follows a public health order issued by the San Francisco Health Officer, allowing up to 22 percent venue capacity for attendance by fans who can show a negative test result or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Daryn Kumar, MBA, FACHE, President and CEO of Dignity Health's Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco, said, "As the longtime healthcare provider for the Giants, we're excited to play our part in reopening Oracle Park for fans to witness the first pitch of the home opener. With rapid molecular COVID-19 testing available at our GoHealth Urgent Care centers throughout the Bay Area, we're able to offer convenient options and accurate results so Giants fans can feel confident and safe attending every home game this season."

After purchasing their tickets, Giants fans will receive a link to schedule a brief virtual visit with a Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care provider. Once the virtual evaluation is complete, they will book an appointment for a rapid COVID-19 test at a convenient, nearby center. For non-vaccinated fans, results will be posted on a confidential Patient Portal. All ticket holders without proof of full vaccination (defined as at least two weeks beyond second immunization) must receive a negative COVID-19 result within 72 hours of gameday and be prepared to show printed or mobile test results upon entry to Oracle Park.

Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care, said, "We really appreciate the opportunity to team up with the Giants. This offering is a natural extension of the broader support that Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care has provided to the Bay Area throughout the pandemic—from launching rapid COVID-19 testing over a year ago and pre-flight COVID-19 testing at San Francisco International Airport, to our return-to-work support, including onsite testing and virtual care options for local employers, and now enabling Bay Area fans to get back to the things they love."

For more information on COVID-19 testing available through Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in the Bay Area, please visit: https://www.gohealthuc.com/bayarea .

About Dignity Health Bay Area Hospitals

Dignity Health's four accredited, not-for-profit hospitals in the Bay Area – Dominican Hospital, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital – have received national recognition for superior safety and quality. Each is dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience, investing in their communities, advocating for the underserved, and delivering quality, affordable health services to anyone in need.

About GoHealth

GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing and most technology-forward on-demand care companies. At GoHealth, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth operates approximately 160 on-demand care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com .

