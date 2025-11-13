Dignity Health Leads California in Hospital Safety, Earning a Record Number of A's from The Leapfrog Group

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health is proud to announce that 22 of its hospitals in California—representing more than 75 percent of its statewide facilities—have earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national leader in hospital safety ratings. This achievement makes Dignity Health the highest-performing health system in all of California for hospital safety, reflecting its steadfast commitment to protecting patients from harm and delivering exceptional, compassionate care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the nation's only independent program that assigns letter grades—"A," "B," "C," "D," or "F"—to general hospitals based on more than 30 evidence-based measures of errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice each year, in the fall and spring.

"To see our California hospitals once again achieve such widespread 'A' grade recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our entire team," shares Julie J. Sprengel, California President. "This acknowledgment reinforces our unwavering commitment to a culture of safety, where every interaction reflects compassion, and our pursuit of unparalleled quality drives us to continually improve the health of those we serve."

The following Dignity Health hospitals in California received an "A" Hospital Safety Grade:

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Community Hospital of San Bernardino

Dominican Hospital

French Hospital Medical Center

Marian Regional Medical Center

Mercy General Hospital

Mercy Hospital – Downtown

Mercy Hospital – Southwest

Mercy Hospital of Folsom

Mercy Medical Center

Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Northridge Hospital Medical Center – Roscoe Boulevard Campus

Sequoia Hospital

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

St. Elizabeth Community Hospital

St. John's Hospital Camarillo

St. John's Regional Medical Center – Oxnard

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton

St. Mary Medical Center – Long Beach

Woodland Memorial Hospital

To explore Dignity Health's full safety grade details and find valuable resources for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org .

About Dignity Health California

Dignity Health California is a nonprofit network of over 9000 physicians, more than 35,000 employees, 29 acute care hospitals, and 200-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics. Dignity Health California provides award-winning care to communities in five primary markets across the state: North State, Sacramento, Central Valley, Central Coast, and Southern California.

Dignity Health is a member of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Learn more at DignityHealth.org and CommonSpirit.org .

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

