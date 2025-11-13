Dignity Health Leads California in Hospital Safety, Earning a Record Number of A's from The Leapfrog Group

News provided byDignity Health
Nov 13, 2025, 14:22 ET
GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health is proud to announce that 22 of its hospitals in California—representing more than 75 percent of its statewide facilities—have earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national leader in hospital safety ratings. This achievement makes Dignity Health the highest-performing health system in all of California for hospital safety, reflecting its steadfast commitment to protecting patients from harm and delivering exceptional, compassionate care.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the nation's only independent program that assigns letter grades—"A," "B," "C," "D," or "F"—to general hospitals based on more than 30 evidence-based measures of errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them. Grades are updated twice each year, in the fall and spring.
"To see our California hospitals once again achieve such widespread 'A' grade recognition speaks volumes about the dedication of our entire team," shares Julie J. Sprengel, California President. "This acknowledgment reinforces our unwavering commitment to a culture of safety, where every interaction reflects compassion, and our pursuit of unparalleled quality drives us to continually improve the health of those we serve."
The following Dignity Health hospitals in California received an "A" Hospital Safety Grade:
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Community Hospital of San Bernardino
Dominican Hospital
French Hospital Medical Center
Marian Regional Medical Center
Mercy General Hospital
Mercy Hospital – Downtown
Mercy Hospital – Southwest
Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Mercy Medical Center
Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
Northridge Hospital Medical Center – Roscoe Boulevard Campus
Sequoia Hospital
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
St. John's Hospital Camarillo
St. John's Regional Medical Center – Oxnard
St. Joseph's Medical Center of Stockton
St. Mary Medical Center – Long Beach
Woodland Memorial Hospital
To explore Dignity Health's full safety grade details and find valuable resources for staying safe in the hospital, visitHospitalSafetyGrade.org. Follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or subscribe to The Leapfrog Group newsletter for the latest updates.
About Dignity Health California
Dignity Health California is a nonprofit network of over 9000 physicians, more than 35,000 employees, 29 acute care hospitals, and 200-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics. Dignity Health California provides award-winning care to communities in five primary markets across the state: North State, Sacramento, Central Valley, Central Coast, and Southern California.
Dignity Health is a member of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Learn more at DignityHealth.org andCommonSpirit.org.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Contact:
Christina Zicklin
310-922-8522
