DIGS UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST FEATURES USING AI TO TRANSFORM HOME BUILDING, CLIENT EXPERIENCE AND HOME OWNERSHIP

"Best Business Software" Finalist Also Announces Partnership with Dirty Jobs and The Way I Heard It Host Mike Rowe

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digs , an AI collaboration platform for home builders and homeowners, announced today a significant expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on the platform, along with a collaboration with award-winning TV host, producer, and podcaster Mike Rowe.

The Story Behind Digs from the Founders AI-Floorplan-Visualization

At the International Builders Show, Digs will showcase new software features on the Digs platform. These include AskDigs, a search function using vector and natural language processing (NLP) for home information, a 3D view generation from 2D documents, and automatic data association from PDFs to each room in the 3D model called RoomView. Digs' vision of Every Home Understood has resonated with builders and homeowners alike, as well as television host and founder of mikeroweWorks, Mike Rowe.

"Mike is obviously a world-class storyteller, but more than that, we admire his respect and advocacy for the trades and construction industry," said Ryan Fink, co-founder and CEO of Digs. "His involvement will keep us connected to the real-world needs of the builder community and help us express how Digs can be valuable to their business."

With Digs, Rowe will create content to share his thoughts on how technology and modern tools can benefit the builder, remodeling, contractor, and supplier industries.

"Some smart company out there is going to use AI to completely transform the process of building and buying a new home. I think that company is Digs. Their product is changing the way builders and homeowners communicate, and that's changing the industry. Can't wait to see what they do next." says Mike Rowe.

Underscoring the company's progress, Digs was recently chosen from more than 200 applicants as a finalist for The Best of IBS award in the "Best Business Solution Software" category, which will be presented at the NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) in Vegas later this month.

Digs will be previewing their latest AI-powered enhancements at booth number W4574 at the International Builders Show February 27 - 29, 2024.

About Digs

Digs mission is to power experiences that unlock happier homes. Digs is a software company that leverages human-centric design and patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) to make it simple for residential builders and homeowners to organize documents, collaborate on home builds, and generate automatic digital homeowner handoffs for warranty & beyond. Digs results in more efficient builds and a full digital understanding [digital twin] of the home for the homeowner that is both usable and shareable.

