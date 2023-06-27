Dihuni Announces Quantum Computing and AI Research, Algorithm and Application Development to Solve Complex Real-World Problems

Utilizing Dihuni's Qubrid Cloud Platform, Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing technologies, Generative AI and Machine Learning on Quantum Computers and GPU servers

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dihuni, a leading Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Center and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, today announced new research and development programs in Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing and AI to solve highly complex real-world problems.

Dihuni has staffed and is in process of growing its R&D team which is comprised of scientists, industry professionals, PhDs, educators and advisory members who are deeply immersed in performing research on cutting-edge topics and developing applications and algorithms to optimize the use of Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing. The Dihuni team follows best practices in research and also utilizes Dihuni's Qubrid cloud platform which integrates the widely adopted Qiskit framework and other open tools to help them develop and test algorithms and build high performing applications for both Quantum Computers and GPU servers.

Based on scientific literature and real-world feedback, Dihuni has identified use cases, initiated, and targeted research in these areas:

Quantum Generative AI

Quantum Machine Learning (QML)

Hybrid Classical-Quantum AI modeling and training including Large Language Models (LLM)

Healthcare and Drug Discovery

Financial Applications

Industrial & Manufacturing Applications

IoT and Smart Cities

IT Infrastructure including GPU-QPU performance

Quantum Cryptography

Quantum Error Correction

"The Dihuni team is committed to advancing Quantum Computing and AI by researching and developing algorithms and applications to improve health, wellness, productivity, security etc and maximize the potential of these new technologies," said Pranay Prakash, Dihuni CEO. "With new exciting areas such as Generative AI which requires dealing with large data sets, we are employing Hybrid Classical-Quantum technologies to improve efficiency and deliver new outcomes. We're continuing to build our team of researchers and developers to help with such initiatives and welcome industry wide collaboration. Our team is focused not only on scientific research but also on creating new products and offerings, increasing commercialization and adoption and simplifying the use of Quantum and AI technologies."

Besides self-funded research and development projects, Dihuni also undertakes custom and external funded research projects from commercial, educational and defense/federal customers. Requestors may learn more and submit request by visiting this page:

https://www.qubrid.com/research-development/

About Dihuni

Dihuni is a leading provider of Digital Transformation solutions including Quantum Computing, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Centers and Internet of Things (IoT). With its Qubrid Classical-Quantum Cloud platform, OptiReady GPU server products, software development, staff augmentation, solutions design and delivery expertise and e-commerce platform with access to over 500,000 products from hundreds of partners, Dihuni helps customers achieve their desired digital outcomes by ensuring they have the right hardware, software and services to make that happen.

Visit Qubrid at htttps://www.qubrid.com Visit Dihuni at https://www.dihuni.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Dihuni