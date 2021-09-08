Dihuni Expands Leadership Team to Drive and Support Aggressive Growth in AI, IoT and IT

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dihuni, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), data center and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the addition of two industry veterans to its leadership team: Laura Bacon joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Finance Officer (CFO), and Steve Fey joins as Consultant, Business Strategy for Smart Buildings.

Dihuni CEO Pranay Prakash said, "Our customers have trusted us with their Digital Transformation infrastructure solutions and enabled us to grow continuously. With Laura and Steve's leadership we will continue delivering value in IT, IoT and AI by improving our operations and growth in new market segments. These high-caliber appointments come at an important time when our team is doubling down on our 'Hybrid Commerce' strategy of transactional e-commerce and consultative solutions both delivered with high efficiency and top customer service. I am thrilled to have Laura and Steve join this team."

Laura brings over 30 years of senior level and executive experience to Dihuni. As CFO and COO, Laura is responsible for leading all finance, legal, HR and business operation functions for Dihuni. Laura has held various leadership positions in business management and finance including Honeywell/Tridium and Georgia-Pacific.

Steve is responsible for the strategy and growth of Dihuni's Smart and Connected Buildings business. Steve brings decades of experience in building controls industry from Andover Controls, Tyco Fire and Security, and Tridium. Steve's more recent experience has focused on IT managed services where he served as President for Proxios, a managed service provider in Richmond, Virginia and most recently as CEO of Totem Buildings, a cybersecurity software and services startup for the building controls industry.

"I am excited to be part of the Dihuni team. I am impressed with its high growth, global customer base and e-commerce platform," said Laura Bacon. "Dihuni has emerged as a leader in end-to-end Digital Transformation solutions and I'm looking forward to working with Pranay and the team to take the company to the next level."

"Dihuni's focus on converging IoT with IT from a single source is exactly what the Smart and Connected Buildings market needs at this time. I am delighted to help them achieve their growth objectives," said Steve Fey.

When compared to 2020, Dihuni has experienced over 400% growth YTD in 2021 despite global component shortages and COVID-19 headwinds. "We have seen increased demand in research, work from home (WFH) solutions, industrial IoT and high-performance server and storage systems. We will continue to add top talent as we grow," Prakash added.

