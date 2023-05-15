Dihuni Launches Qubrid Hybrid Classical-Quantum Computing Platform

Easy Quantum Programming and Deployment on Hybrid Classical-Quantum Infrastructure

MCLEAN, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dihuni, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Center and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, today announced the launch of Qubrid platform for advancement of Quantum Computing.

Qubrid is a highly flexible platform for Quantum and Machine Learning/AI developers to program in the framework of their choice and then deploy it on a Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) and/or Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) backends. Qubrid enables users to harness the computational advantages of quantum computing alongside classical computing to solve complex optimization problems, perform simulations and conduct data analysis at unparalleled speeds and accuracy. Qubrid integrates the widely adopted Qiskit framework and other open tools to allow developers to write algorithms based on their choice.

"Qubrid was built with the mission of simplifying and accelerating the use of Quantum Computing for scientific and commercial applications. Our leadership and expertise in Classical GPU and CPU based computing for HPC, Deep Learning and Generative AI helps us take a pragmatic approach to Quantum" said Pranay Prakash, Chief Executive Officer at Dihuni. We understand that both Classical and Quantum computers will co-exist, and our customers would be able to leverage benefits of both from one unified platform. We are super excited to be part of this growing industry and look forward to developing partnerships for a stronger quantum eco-system and to offer customers open choices of programming and deployment."

The Qubrid platform has been launched with its own independent website. Developers can sign up today to access and use the platform to run new or existing applications by visiting:

https://www.qubrid.com

Qubrid at The Economist Impact at London, May 17, 2023

Our CEO Pranay Prakash will be attending the The Economist 2nd annual Commercialising Quantum Global 2023 on May 17, 2023. Meet us there to discuss your Quantum projects and for potential partnerships and collaboration.

About Dihuni

Dihuni is a leading provider of Digital Transformation solutions including Quantum Computing, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Centers and Internet of Things (IoT). With its Qubrid platform, OptiReady GPU server products, software development, staff augmentation, solutions design and delivery expertise and e-commerce platform with access to over 500,000 products from hundreds of partners, Dihuni helps customers achieve their desired digital outcomes by ensuring they have the right hardware, software and services to make that happen.

Visit Qubrid at htttps://www.qubrid.com Visit Dihuni at https://www.dihuni.com

