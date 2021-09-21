Dihuni OptiReady CognitX Deep Learning Servers and Workstations Powered by NVIDIA Ampere Architecture-based GPUs

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dihuni, a leading artificial intelligence (AI), data center and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, today announced increased adoption of its Dihuni OptiReady CognitX Deep Learning server and workstation products featuring NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based GPUs. These pre-configured systems are designed to make AI infrastructure selection simple and accelerate deployment - from procurement to running AI applications.

Dihuni's OptiReady CognitX systems feature the NVIDIA® A100 Tensor Core GPU , NVIDIA A40 GPU , NVIDIA A30 Tensor Core GPU , NVIDIA A10 Tensor Core GPU , NVIDIA A16 Tensor Core GPU and NVIDIA RTXTM A6000 , NVIDIA RTX A5000 and NVIDIA RTX A4000 GPUs. The OptiReady CognitX portfolio scales from single CPU and single GPU workstations to extreme performance dual CPU and eight NVLink® SXM4 GPU servers based on the NVIDIA HGX™ platform. The complete line of AI-accelerated systems allows flexibility for students, researchers, scientists, architects and designers to select systems that can be sized correctly and optimized for their AI applications.

The NVIDIA A100 GPU is the flagship of enterprise GPUs. Dihuni OptiReady CognitX servers are available with NVIDIA A100 in either 40GB or 80GB memory versions. The NVIDIA A100 80GB features fast memory bandwidth at over 2 terabytes per second (TB/s) to run the largest AI models and datasets. The OptiReady CognitX workstations featuring NVIDIA RTX A6000 and NVIDIA RTX A5000 offer high performance, real-time ray tracing along with AI-accelerated compute and advanced graphics rendering for designers, artists, CAD professionals and researchers.

"From AI-powered medical research to use in advanced industrial and factory applications, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture-based OptiReady CognitX systems are helping customers in multiple verticals advance their AI aspirations and use cases," said Pranay Prakash, Chief Executive Officer at Dihuni. "By powering our systems with NVIDIA GPUs, Dihuni is providing customers with a broad range of servers and workstations built to deliver top performance for deep learning, visualization and other edge to cloud AI applications."

All of Dihuni's OptiReady CognitX systems can be purchased with a wide range of software options. Besides operating systems, these systems can be preloaded with AI packages including Python, TensorFlow, Keras TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, MXNet, NVIDIA TensorRT™, NVIDIA RAPIDS™ and more. These pre-integrated containers feature an NVIDIA AI stack including NVIDIA CUDA® Toolkit and NVIDIA deep learning libraries. Additionally, Dihuni helps customers virtualize their AI infrastructure through NVIDIA AI Enterprise software licenses, which are available with CognitX servers and workstations.

