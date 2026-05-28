Brooklyn band behind Oshin and Frog in Boiling Water brings its hypnotic, layered sound to SilverVox – with a bonus screening of its film Boiled Alive

FREDERICK, Md., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film + Music Festival today announced that DIIV – the Brooklyn alternative-shoegaze-rock band founded by Zachary Cole Smith – will provide direct support at The Weinberg Center on Saturday, June 20, 2026. As a bonus, the festival will also screen the band's film Boiled Alive on June 19. The festival runs June 18–21, 2026, across the theaters, venues, and streets of the City of Frederick.

About DIIV

DIIV Added to Music Performance Lineup at SilverVox Film + Music Festival

Zachary Cole Smith founded Brooklyn's DIIV in 2011 as a solo bedroom project that quickly expanded into one of indie rock's most critically celebrated acts – a band that helped define what guitar music can feel like in the 21st century. Their 2012 debut Oshin – shimmering, woozy, and endlessly layered – became an instant touchstone of the shoegaze revival. 2016's Is the Is Are pushed deeper and darker, while their 2019 follow-up Deceiver was heavier still.

Their 2024 album Frog in Boiling Water was four years in the making – and their most ambitious and emotionally complex work yet: a record about endurance, about staying in the slowly heating water of right now, about finding your way through anyway. After opening the American leg of Depeche Mode's 2023 Memento Mori world tour at arenas like Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, DIIV's SilverVox set offers a rare chance to catch their layered, hypnotic sound up close in an intimate, historic 1,143-seat theater. As a bonus, SilverVox will also screen their film Boiled Alive on June 19.

Saturday Night Anchors a Four-Day Slate

DIIV's Saturday slot sits within a music lineup with additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks, alongside 125 film premieres and screenings, in-person filmmaker Q&As, and the festival's entertainment industry talks and panels programming. Previously announced marquee programming includes Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, with director Linus O'Brien – son of Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien – attending for a live Q&A, followed by a presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Sundance 2026 and SXSW 2026 official selection Joybubbles; and SXSW 2026 premiere Their Town, directed by Katie Aselton and written by Mark Duplass; alongside a hometown homecoming concert from American Idol breakout Rae Boyd.

"DIIV are one of the most influential indie/shoegaze bands of the last decade," said Dan Silver, Head of Music for SilverVox. "Their show is stellar and we are proud to bring them to our stage."

Tickets & Information

Tickets and full programming information are available at silvervoxfest.com.

About SilverVox Film + Music Festival

SilverVox Film + Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy – launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

The annual festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

SOURCE SilverVox