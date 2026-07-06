SilverVox Film & Music Festival Concludes Inaugural Run with Thousands of Attendees, 150+ Films, 40+ Live Music Acts, and More

FREDERICK, Md., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film + Music Festival burst onto the cultural scene from June 18–21, drawing nearly 4,000 attendees across 10 city-wide venues in historic downtown Frederick. Marking a triumphant four-day debut, the festival established itself as a major regional powerhouse by showcasing more than 150 films, hosting over 40 live music acts, and featuring 10+ high-profile industry panels led by entertainment executives and educators.

CULTS singer Madeline Follin at the SilverVox Music + Film Festival Photo Credit: SilverVox

"A year-one festival will programming of this size doesn't happen by accident, it happens because hundreds of people decide to show up for it," says Clark Kline, interim Executive Director of SilverVox. "Our volunteers, venue partners, sponsors, and the city of Frederick turned an ambitious idea into four days the whole region could feel."

The festival delivered on its core promise: creating space where independent artists and audiences meet on equal ground. Signature programming included SXSW 2025 darling "Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror" with filmmaker Linus O'Brien attending for live Q&A; official selections from Sundance and SXSW 2026; and a music slate headlined by American Idol breakout Rae Boyd, alongside indie-rock favorites CULTS, Brooklyn shoegaze innovators DIIV, virtuosic art pop Kishi Bashi, among others.

"This festival reminded me why we built SilverVox in the first place, to give Frederick a stage worthy of its talent and its people, a town that has everything it takes as a true cultural destination," says Dan Silver, Head of Music and Board Member of SilverVox. "I'm already excited to start curating next year's lineup, because this is how we keep building that momentum, one unforgettable night at a time. This is just the beginning."

The film slate included "Joybubbles", the Sundance and SXSW-selected documentary capturing suburban intimacy; "Their Town", written by Mark Duplass and directed by Katie Aselton; and "Spinsters" directed by Rahel Grunder, a Frederick Premiere about two middle-aged besties reconnecting in their hometown.

"While SilverVox was very lucky to gather all the right people at all the right time to help bring this enormous project to fruition, we were exceptionally fortunate for the high-level of film that was submitted by filmmakers from all around the world," added Walter Chalkley, Head of Film and Board Member of SilverVox. "The connection between filmmaker and film viewer is the basis of the film community and SilverVox is excited to serve that community in the years to come."

Thought leadership programming featured Broadway star, Andrea Macasaet, on originating a role on Broadway in the stage phenomenon "SIX: The Musical". Other talks included former HBO and Starz executive, Pamela Nemoto, on streaming acquisitions; Julliard School lecturer, Robert Galinsky, on actor presence; and President of the national Independent Cinema Alliance, Rich Daughtridge on the future of independent cinema.

"What an honor it was to welcome so many well-known and well-respected entertainment industry speakers and panelists for our thought leadership programming in year one," said Jeffery Keilholtz, SilverVox creative consultant and Board Member. "We are grateful to all our guests and are very proud of the quality of talks and conversations that were had concerning the current state and future of the industry."

The festival wrapped up its debut run with a Closing Night ceremony to honor the top films in several categories. The award for Narrative Feature was presented to The Hook, directed by Thomas Beatty. The winner for Documentary Feature went to About Face, directed by Jennifer Lin. The statue for Midnight Feature was awarded to Crippled, directed by Zak Seidman; and Spinsters, directed by Rahel Grunder, took home the prize for Audience Choice. A full list of awards is available on the festival website.

Carrie Delante, Board Chair of SilverVox, offered in conclusion, "You don't build a festival because the market research says you should. You build it because you believe a place has something to offer. Frederick has an extraordinary amount to offer with its history, recognized culture, and the incredible artists who live here. We took the risk of launching SilverVox because this region has earned national attention. We're already planning year two."

For more information visit: www.silvervoxfest.com

About SilverVox Film + Music Festival

SilverVox Film + Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy- launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

SilverVox is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

SOURCE SilverVox