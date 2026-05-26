Genre-Defying Artist Kishi Bashi to Perform at SilverVox Film + Music Festival

The Emmy-nominated singer, violinist, and filmmaker behind Omoiyari brings his one-of-a-kind live show to SilverVox

FREDERICK, Md., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural SilverVox Film + Music Festival today announced that Kishi Bashi – the genre-defying singer, songwriter, violinist, and filmmaker – will join the festival's music lineup. His addition deepens a slate built around artists who turn a live set into something unforgettable. The festival runs June 18–21, 2026, across the theaters, venues, and streets of the City of Frederick.

About Kishi Bashi

Kishi Bashi

There is no one quite like Kishi Bashi. The Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, violinist, and filmmaker, born Kaoru Ishibashi in Seattle and trained at Berklee College of Music, has spent over a decade building a body of work that defies easy description and rewards close listening for a lifetime. Armed with a violin, loop pedals, beatboxing, keyboards, and an orchestral imagination that answers to no genre, his live performances are events that build entire sonic worlds in real time, layer by layer, from a single instrument, until the room is lost inside something it didn't even know it needed.

From the lush chamber pop of his breakthrough 151a (2012) to the socially urgent Omoiyari (2019), a meditation on the Japanese American internment that became a documentary acquired by MTV and Paramount+, to his 2024 release Kantos – a kaleidoscopic journey through sci-fi, philosophy, ancient ruins, Brazilian jazz, and '70s funk – his five studio albums span a mix of genres and influences without equal. He has toured with Regina Spektor, performed alongside Of Montreal, and soundtracked the award-winning Apple TV+ original series Stillwater.

If you have never seen Kishi Bashi perform live, prepare to be changed. If you have, you already know why this is the one you don't want to skip.

A Growing Lineup Across a Four-Day Slate

Kishi Bashi joins a music lineup with additional acts to be announced in the coming weeks, alongside 125 film premieres and screenings, in-person filmmaker Q&As, and the festival's entertainment industry talks and panels programming. Previously announced marquee programming includes indie-rock music sensation CULTS; Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, with director Linus O'Brien – son of Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O'Brien – attending for a live Q&A, followed by a presentation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Sundance 2026 and SXSW 2026 official selection Joybubbles; and SXSW 2026 premiere Their Town, directed by Katie Aselton and written by Mark Duplass; alongside a hometown homecoming concert from American Idol breakout Rae Boyd.

"Kishi Bashi is exactly the kind of artist this festival exists to celebrate," said Dan Silver, Head of Music for SilverVox. "He builds entire worlds out of a single instrument, and no two performances are ever the same. Having him on the SilverVox stage is something special."

Tickets & Information

Tickets and full programming information are available at silvervoxfest.com.

About SilverVox Film + Music Festival

SilverVox Film + Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, and creative energy – launching June 2026 across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, Maryland. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

The annual festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground. A mix of industry, a mix of fandom, a mix of what makes Frederick the perfect home.

About SilverVox

SilverVox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting artists with audiences and fostering creative journeys in theater, music, and film. Through mentorship, workshops, flagship events, and community programs, we support artists from concept to stage or screen – nurturing ideas, scripts, and productions. By bringing businesses, communities, and creators together, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative network that uplifts the arts and ensures their lasting impact.

SOURCE SilverVox