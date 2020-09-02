Diligence Capital Advisors Managing Partner Named Top 40 Under 40 Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal has named Jared Cobert, Managing Partner of Diligence Capital Advisors, as a Top 40 under 40 in the Real Estate Industry.



The Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal has named Jared Cobert, Managing Partner of Diligence Capital Advisors as a Top 40 under 40 in the Real Estate Industry. The Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal has consistently been voted as the Most Comprehensive Source for Commercial Real Estate News in the Mid Atlantic Region (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and DC).



The Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal's Top 40 under 40 is an award given out to the Real Estate Industry's Top 40 performers under the age of 40.



Jared Cobert, of Diligence Capital Advisors based in Philadelphia, specializes in raising debt and equity for commercial real estate projects and has had an incredibly amount of success sourcing debt and equity for many high profile multi-family and industrial real estate deals.



"It is nice to be recognized as a market leader and I am thankful for this amazing award, but the reality is that we do not measure our success at Diligence Capital Advisors through awards or accolades from third parties. We have set the bar so high internally at our firm that the only thing that matters to me is that I know, for myself, that I am giving 100% effort for my clients at all times without ever taking a play off," says Jared Cobert, Managing Partner of Diligence Capital Advisors based in Philadelphia.



Diligence Capital Advisors is a Capital Solutions Firm with locations in Philadelphia, PA and Haddonfield, New Jersey. The principals of Diligence Capital Advisors have sourced and/or closed senior debt, mezz debt, JV equity and preferred equity deals valued over 2 billion dollars. If you have a real estate project in the Delaware, Virginia, DC, New York, Philadelphia or New Jersey market that requires debt or equity, you should contact Diligence Capital Advisors to see how they can help you.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12836674



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Diligence Capital Advisors

Related Links

http://www.diligencecapitaladvisors.com

