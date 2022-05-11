Diligent Delivery Systems Acquires Express Courier International

The acquisition complements Diligent's existing network and services, and serves as a major boost to the company's shipping and delivery capabilities in the southeast, while solidifying its status as one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the nation.

"Diligent is excited to bring its nationwide transportation and delivery solutions to ECI customers, and we look forward to having ECI personnel join the Diligent team," said Diligent founder and CEO Larry Browne.

Terms of the acquisition were not made public.

About Diligent

Founded in 1994, Diligent Delivery Systems provides turn-key professional shipping and delivery services. With a nationwide network of more than fifty locations and 5,600 driver associates, Diligent completes thousands of local, regional and nationwide deliveries daily. Learn more at DiligentUSA.com.

