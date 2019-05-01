Diligent Investment Group Assembles, Rezones, Brings to Market Huge Site on I-85, Northeast of Atlanta

The I-85 distribution corridor northeast of Atlanta is among the largest institutional industrial submarkets in the Southeast. Much of the submarket is in Jackson County. Due to its central location and business-friendly climate, the corridor has seen billions of dollars in industrial development in the current market cycle.

Commerce recently won two large industrial developments. Haier/GE Appliances is nearing delivery of a 1.1 million square foot distribution facility and SK Innovation has broken ground on a multi-phase, 2 million square foot, multi-billion-dollar electric car battery manufacturing plant, projected to be the largest in the country. This deal represents the largest foreign investment in Georgia history and the largest economic development deal that Georgia has seen in this cycle.

"With two of the largest industrial developments in the Southeast during this cycle both landing across the street from our site within the past year, the industrial portion of the site is clearly in the path of progress," said Matt DiLeo, Founder and President, Diligent Investment Group. "With thousands of new employees projected to descend upon the area as these new facilities deliver, the commercial-zoned portion of the site, which offers I-85 frontage next to the Tanger Outlets and sits 50 yards from SK Innovation, will be able to satisfy demand for additional retail amenities brought by the increase in the local workforce."

With years of tenant demand spurring development in this institutionally-safe submarket, there is a scarcity of properly-zoned sites with utilities and approvals in place for modern, large-scale industrial development along I-85, northeast of Atlanta.

Commerce Exchange offers 170 acres of contiguous industrial-zoned land and 35 acres of commercial-zoned land fronting I-85, adjacent to the Tanger Outlets.

"This site is differentiated by the facts that it sits in the middle of all the action in a business-friendly municipality on a major winning streak and it has access to two interstate exits, with roads and all utilities in place," said Ricky Jones, Senior Vice President, Diligent Investment Group. "We're open to selling the land, in parts or as a whole, without getting in the way of developers or owner-users. The rezoning allows the site to capture demand for both industrial and commercial product types. We have all the due diligence on hand, including a DRI for a 2 million square foot modern cross-dock distribution facility that is 650' deep. The site's ability to fit that building showcases its flexibility, but a developer or user can plan the site however they like."

