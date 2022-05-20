DiliTrust Continues to Grow with €130 Million Invested by Cathay Capital, Eurazeo and Sagard

PARIS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiliTrust, the leading provider of SaaS solutions for legal departments, is bringing together a prestigious consortium of investors with Cathay Capital, Eurazeo and Sagard. The deal is a major transaction on the European LegalTech sector intended to accelerate its conquest of new markets.

DiliTrust has garnered expertise through working with legal departments of large and mid-sized corporations. The company is constantly innovating and provides a unified suite of secure solutions to meet the challenges of digital transformation, collaboration, and compliance faced by in-house counsel.

This investment will enable DiliTrust to accelerate its growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and to support its ongoing innovation, and international expansion. The company also plans to carry out a significant recruitment initiative over the next twelve months.

An Unparalleled Success Story in the LegalTech Sector

With this agreement, DiliTrust is entering a new chapter and writing a real success story. Its vision, draw and growth potential have convinced three international investors, Cathay Capital, Eurazeo and Sagard, in a transaction finalized in May 2022. The backing of the consortium of investors will provide DiliTrust with global presence, a vast ecosystem, and significant financial resources.

DiliTrust is a leader in France, Canada, Italy, Spain, and Morocco and is present in nearly 50 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. To address the increasing complexity and workload of legal departments, the company proposes the DiliTrust Governance suite, which significantly simplifies operations. It ensures security and traceability through a unified suite of modules, which is user-friendly and easy-to-deploy.

"This investment is a recognition of DiliTrust's performance and reinforces its ambition to be THE leader in solutions for legal departments thanks to its unique positioning. We work closely with corporate lawyers to anticipate their needs. We offer them the means to make a difference and efficiently manage key data required to make informed decisions. With the most comprehensive suite on the market, we give them the opportunity to create value for their organization. Additionally, our customers love the user experience," said Yves Garagnon, CEO of DiliTrust.

DiliTrust's Sustained Double-Digit Growth Outpaces the Market

DiliTrust currently employs more than 170 staff worldwide, enabling a turnover of nearly €20 million in 2021, half of which was generated internationally. The company has a recorded annual growth of more than 30% in recent years.

The solution provides legal departments the opportunity to position themselves as a business partner of their boards. With more than 2,000 customers on four continents, and a recommendation rate of over 97%, DiliTrust is recognized for its business expertise and for being "Closer to you", which they enforce as their mission. Use cases are focused on board meetings, legal entities, contracts, and litigation management, as well as data rooms.

DiliTrust has been able to anticipate major market changes by enhancing its product portfolio and quality of service. Its ambition is to make the DiliTrust Governance suite a global reference. In a market that is growing 15% per year, DiliTrust overperforms by growing twice as fast, strengthening its position as a leader.

About DiliTrust

DiliTrust provides the DiliTrust Governance Suite to meet the challenges of digital transformation for legal departments. This SaaS unified, intuitive, and user-friendly platform meets the highest international security standards. It includes different complementary modules, for digitization of proceedings and management of legal entities, contracts, litigation and disputes. DiliTrust has more than 2,000 customers in approximately 50 countries. Major groups in Europe, North America, Africa, and the Middle East have placed their trust in DiliTrust, including: Almarai, AccorHotels, Ecobank, Royal Bank of Canada, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Caisse de Dépôt and the Gestion du Maroc, Campari, Capgemini, Carraro, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Desjardins Capital, EDF, Engie, Geox, Ingenico, Koç, Loto-Quebec, LVMH, Luxempart, Renault, SNCF, Société Générale, Transports de Montréal, Tereos, UNICEF, Veolia and Vivendi.

https://www.dilitrust.com/en/about-dilitrust/

