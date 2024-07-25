Dill Dinkers® Announces Martina Kochli as Global Brand Ambassador

Leading Provider of Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Clubs Partners with Renowned Pickleball Champion to Promote Brand Worldwide

COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dill Dinkers, the leading indoor pickleball club franchise in the United States, is thrilled to announce the signing of professional pickleball player Martina Kochli as the company's new Global Brand Ambassador.

Martina Kochli, a celebrated figure in the pickleball world, brings with her an impressive track record of victories and a passion for the sport that aligns perfectly with the values and vision of Dill Dinkers. With numerous championship titles and a dedicated following, Martina is set to bring unparalleled expertise and enthusiasm to her new role.

Kochli, former Division 1 tennis player discovered pickleball in 2018 and has since become a leading advocate for the sport's rapid growth. As a co-founder and CEO My Pickleball Coach, a mother of 3, and an entrepreneur, Kochli is scaling personalized coaching and player experience through a mobile app that connects pickleball players with top-tier coaches from anywhere around the world.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Martina Kochli to the Dill Dinkers family," said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards of Dill Dinkers. "Her commitment to excellence and her love for the game make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. We look forward to working together to inspire and engage pickleball players around the world."

As a Global Brand Ambassador, Martina will be involved in a variety of initiatives, including promoting club memberships, participating in marketing campaigns, and engaging in community outreach programs. Martina will also play a key role in Dill Dinkers' coaching program, where she will share her expertise and experience to help develop and inspire players of all levels. She will also represent Dill Dinkers at major tournaments and events, further solidifying the brand's presence in the United States and supporting Dill Dinkers growth internationally.

"I am excited to partner with Dill Dinkers, a company that has quickly established itself as a leader in providing a top-notch pickleball experience," said Kochli. "Meeting with their team made it clear that their priority is to grow the pickleball community and ensure top quality for all players. As an advocate for the future of the sport and with other industry players by our side like Collin Johns, we are thrilled to embark together on this journey and provide the needed resources to grow the sport."

Dill Dinkers has established itself as a leader in the pickleball industry, known for its state-of-the-art indoor facilities designed to enhance the performance and enjoyment of the game. The partnership with Martina Kochli marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to promote the sport globally and support its vibrant community of players. September 2023, the brand has signed franchise developers for nearly 300 committed locations. By year-end, Dill Dinkers expects to have a total of 30 opened locations in the United States and more than 500 committed locations as it continues to partner with qualified applicants targeting markets coast to coast.

For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit www.dilldinkers.com or you can follow Dill Dinkers on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dill-dinkers .

About Dill Dinkers

Dill Dinkers is a leading provider of premier indoor pickleball clubs in the United States, dedicated to enhancing the performance and enjoyment of players at all levels. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Dill Dinkers continues to set the standard in the pickleball industry.

The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts separated by fences, top-tier court surfaces, event space, and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by CourtReserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors, as well as clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising, and court rentals for private events.

For more information, visit https://dilldinkers.com

About Dill Dinkers Franchising

Dill Dinkers Franchising offers both a Regional Developer model as well as single-club franchise opportunities. Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, and then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all Dill Dinkers locations within their territory.

As a franchise owner, you'll have the unique opportunity to tap into the booming pickleball market, backed by our proven business model and dedicated support. Joining our franchise family means leveraging a brand that's passionate about spreading the joy of pickleball while enjoying the benefits of a thriving and rewarding business venture. With our expertise and your dedication, together, we'll make a big impact on the pickleball community and bring the exhilarating sport to enthusiasts across the nation. Franchise with us today and let's make pickleball history together!

For more information about Dill Dinkers' franchise program, visit: www.dilldinkers.com/franchising or contact Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE ([email protected]) .

About Martina Kochli

Martina Kochli is a professional pickleball player with a distinguished career marked by numerous championship titles. Known for her skill, dedication, and sportsmanship, Martina is a beloved figure in the pickleball community and a passionate advocate for the growth of the sport. She is the CEO of My Pickleball Coach and she is enhancing the player experience through a mobile app that connects pickleball players with top-tier coaches from anywhere around the world.

