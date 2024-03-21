Dill Dinkers™ Announces National Brand Partnership With Pro-Athlete Collin Johns

Leading Provider of Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Facilities Partners

COLUMBIA, Md., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dill Dinkers, the established leader of indoor pickleball facilities, has quickly risen to prominence for its inclusive community and focus on playing safe and playing well for all skill levels. Made by pickleball players for pickleball players, Dill Dinkers is pioneering the future of pickleball through its vision to spread the joy of pickleball across the nation.

A testament to Dill Dinkers' rapid growth since its inception in November 2022, the emerging concept has already put four locations on the map in the DMV, with another opening in May 2024 in Manassas, Virginia and over 200 locations in development across the nation. The brand has cut no corners when it comes to its development strategy, exceptional leadership support system, and industry-leading partnerships in place.

Today the brand announced its national brand partnership with half of the world's No. 1 doubles team top professional pickleball player, Collin Johns. Through this latest partnership, Dill Dinkers further establishes the growth of pickleball and makes the sport accessible to all players. Johns will represent the Dill Dinkers brand by promoting Dill Dinkers at nationally televised events, assisting in the education of staff and membership, taking an advisory role for locations around the country, and advocating for Dill Dinkers' physical and financial expansion at corporate events and location openings.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with such a high-integrity company like Dill Dinkers, who has quickly taken the lead in providing the utmost professional pickleball experience to as many people as possible," said Johns. "As someone who grew up in Maryland and has been in the pickleball space for over six years, I can recall when there were only two permanent courts to play at in the entire state. After meeting the Dill Dinkers team, it was clear to me that their top priority is to provide a quality experience delivered by the best staff. I am amazed at the swift growth and constant improvement the brand continues to drive. Dill Dinkers is changing the pickleball landscape in Maryland and around the country. As a touring professional, I have seen first-hand the need for quality infrastructure to continue and serve the incredible growth taking place in pickleball. I am excited to see what lies in store for Dill Dinkers as we launch our partnership and continue to develop and optimize the brand."

Johns made his professional pickleball debut at the 2019 US Open, where he made the semifinals in Men's Pro Singles. Over the following year, he quickly climbed into the top 10 in both singles and doubles and has captured nearly 40 professional titles to date. Johns has co-held the top position in Men's Pro Doubles after the 2022/2023 seasons with his doubles partner and younger brother, Ben Johns, and together they combine to compose the No.1 men's doubles team. Johns attributes his success to his background in tennis, table tennis, and baseball and appreciates what he calls "the uniquely unsolved nature of the technique and strategy that is currently evolving in pickleball." From May 2019 to December 2021, Johns served as the full-time Head Racquets Professional at Baltimore Country Club, where he coached tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis. Today, Johns is devoted to competing professionally and leading the way in the coaching space.

He contributed to the Professional Pickleball Registry from 2019 to 2023 as a coach developer and columnist. Today he is the co-owner and founder of Pickleball 360, My Pickleball Coach, and Johns Design and Consulting in which he provides online instructional videos, one-on-one mobile coaching, and pickleball-specific consulting to businesses and individuals. He also holds a national sponsorship with JOOLA, the leading manufacturer of table tennis and pickleball equipment.

"We started Dill Dinkers because of our passion for the sport and the community it has provided us," said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards, alongside his wife Denise, Co-Founder, and COO, who brings his own franchise owner-operator experience to the table as a former Domino's multi-unit franchisee. "As a former franchisee myself, it was crucial for us to ensure both owner-operators, investors and pickleball players could succeed. We spent our time crafting the perfect business model and support system in place to ensure both single-unit and regional developers could achieve success in tandem with the rapid growth of the sport and the demand for indoor pickleball. We are thrilled to be growing as we have been and now with our mutually beneficial partnership with Collin, we not only are fulfilling a need for state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities across the nation but are giving rise to pickleball players to become professional athletes through clinics, tournaments, and mentorship with industry-leading players and sponsors."

The Dill Dinkers Pickleball Club franchise offers regional territories and single units for development featuring nine revenue streams, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile-enabled through Court Reserve, an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program with Strategic Factory for grand opening and membership development. Delivering a national quality professional experience, the brand now boasts its national partnership with Collin Johns, and each facility is equipped with a pro pickleball director and offers industry-leading paddles, nets, and other high-quality products through its national brand partnership with JOOLA.

About Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Dill Dinkers Pickleball is the leading provider of dedicated indoor pickleball facilities on the East Coast. With the announcement of their fifth facility, Dill Dinkers will offer 50 dedicated indoor pickleball courts in the DMV by early 2024. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts with fences and outdoor surfaces, event space, a ball machine, and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by Court Reserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors. They also offer clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising, and rental for private events.

For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit www.dilldinkers.com or you can follow Dill Dinkers on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dill-dinkers.

