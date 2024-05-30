Dill Dinkers® Enters Dallas with 50-Unit Regional Development Deal

Leading Provider of Dedicated Indoor Pickleball Facilities Satisfies Demand with Seasoned Entrepreneurs in Texas

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dill Dinkers, an established leader of indoor pickleball facilities, has quickly risen to prominence for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Today Dill Dinkers has announced its 14th regional development deal with business partners who have committed to the growth of at least 50 locations in the area including Euless, Southlake, Keller, Frisco, Little Elm, McKinney, and Mansfield.

Backed by Justin Goehring and Brock Oldenkamp, the two entrepreneurs are thrilled to introduce a dedicated indoor pickleball concept and a year-round solution for players who are subdued by the Texas heat and southern wind. Goehring, as an established entrepreneur, spent his career with Verizon where he ran private distribution before venturing into the business as a franchisee himself in his late 20s, greatly expanding the footprint. In addition, he grew a truck business from 13 to 100 trucks for FedEx before spearheading his own franchise business. Today, Goehring owns Bazooka Charlie's Barber Co., a barbershop franchise with seven locations and growing throughout Dallas. Meanwhile, Oldenkamp owns KNO Construction, a company that specializes in commercial and residential construction and is an avid real estate investor.

"After playing pickleball for ten minutes, I was hooked," said Justin. "Dill Dinkers has established itself as a leader in providing accessible indoor pickleball facilities, and I am thrilled to bring such a valuable concept into the area I grew up in. We noticed that there weren't many pickleball courts here and are looking forward to providing players more court time year-round with high-quality indoor courts that create a safe place where players can have fun and improve their skills. We are thrilled to be early adopters of an emerging concept and appreciate the collaboration thus far with the executive team to develop the Dill Dinkers name and look forward to elevating the pickleball player experience in our community."

Goehring's experience as a seasoned franchisor and Oldenkamp's expertise in real estate and construction, combined with their extensive knowledge operating Bazooka Charlie's and KNO Construction, position the team to develop a strong franchise network as Dill Dinkers regional developers. The team is thrilled to extend Dill Dinker's vision of spreading the joy of pickleball and has already identified several commercial spaces for their initial locations. As they grow their footprint in the DFW region, the business partners are seeking franchise candidates who are passionate about providing pickleball players with a premier indoor pickleball offering while supporting their local community.

"Justin and Brock are exactly the type of developers we are looking for," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at Dill Dinkers. "They are joining our team with strong business acumen and an established franchise network that will no doubt bring success to their locations in the Dallas region. The pair believe in the power of pickleball to drive impact locally and we're excited to support them as they build something special for Dallas and the Dill Dinkers family for years to come."

Since its inception in November 2022 in Columbia, Maryland, Dill Dinkers has been at the forefront of the pickleball phenomenon with its state-of-the-art dedicated indoor pickleball facilities. The company has four company-owned locations in Maryland with another set to open in Manassas later this month, and since the launch of its nationwide franchise program last September, the brand has signed developers in Texas, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania for over 250 committed locations. By year-end, Dill Dinkers expects to have a total of 30 opened locations and more than 500 committed locations as it continues to partner with qualified applicants targeting markets coast to coast.

"We started Dill Dinkers because of our unwavering passion for the sport and the community it has provided us," said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards. "As a former Dominos multi-unit franchisee, it was crucial for us to build a strong network of support ahead of our franchising launch, and now with our 14th regional developers on board, we are thrilled to welcome experienced operators like Justin and Brock who are just as passionate about spreading the joy of pickleball. We look forward to seeing how the team extends our name in Dallas and how other entrepreneurs can benefit from a premier indoor pickleball offering and a strong network of support."

The Dill Dinkers franchise offers regional territories and single units for development featuring nine revenue streams, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile-enabled through Court Reserve, an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and membership development. Delivering a national quality professional experience, the brand now boasts its national partnership with Collin Johns, and each facility is equipped with a pro pickleball director and offers industry-leading paddles, nets, and other high-quality products through its national brand partnership with JOOLA.

For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit www.dilldinkers.com.

Connect on the brand's social pages by visiting https://www.linkedin.com/company/dill-dinkers and/or https://www.facebook.com/dilldinkers/.

About Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Dill Dinkers Pickleball is a leading provider of dedicated indoor pickleball clubs in the country. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts separated by fences, top-tier court surfaces, event space, a ball machine, and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by CourtReserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors, as well as clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising, and court rentals for private events.

About Dill Dinkers Franchising

While the company offers single-club franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, and then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all Dill Dinker locations within their territory.

For more information about Dill Dinkers franchise program, visit: www.dilldinkers.com/franchising or contact Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE ([email protected]).

