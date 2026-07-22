Dill Dinkers Makes History with First-Ever Club Conversion in Chico, California

Former independent pickleball club Chico Pickle & Pong becomes Dill Dinkers Chico in landmark milestone, joining the nation's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchise with year-round play in Northern California.

CHICO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dill Dinkers®, the nation's fastest-growing dedicated indoor pickleball club franchise, today announced a landmark milestone in the company's continued expansion with the first conversion of an existing pickleball facility into the Dill Dinkers franchise system. Today, Chico Pickle & Pong will officially become Dill Dinkers Chico, introducing the brand's proven programming, membership model, and community-first approach to one of Northern California's fastest-growing pickleball markets.

Unlike traditional franchise openings, Dill Dinkers Chico represents the first independently owned pickleball club to join the Dill Dinkers network, highlighting a new pathway for established club owners seeking to strengthen programming, grow membership, and enhance the player experience while maintaining the local relationships and community that made their clubs successful.

Owned by husband‑and‑wife team Darrin and Annie Yoder, the club's story began when the couple discovered pickleball while visiting the newest addition to their family, a grandchild, in Chico. What started as a family outing quickly revealed a larger opportunity: Chico needed indoor courts and a place where players could connect year‑round. That realization led them to open Chico Pickle & Pong, and today, that vision evolves as the club enters its next chapter as Dill Dinkers Chico.

After exploring several franchise concepts, the Yoders chose Dill Dinkers because of its hybrid membership model, structured programming, and strong sense of community.

A First-of-Its Kind Milestone for Dill Dinkers

Founded in 2022 by Denise and Will Richards, Dill Dinkers was built with a clear mission: to create consistent, high‑quality, year‑round indoor pickleball facilities that remove barriers to play while fostering connection and community. In less than four years, the brand has grown to 32 locations across 14 states, with additional clubs in development nationwide.

The conversion of Chico Pickle & Pong marks an exciting chapter in that growth, and a new, expanding evolution of the franchise model.

"This moment feels very similar to when we opened our first club in Columbia, Maryland," said Denise Richards, Co‑Founder and COO of Dill Dinkers. "It represents possibility. Not just for the players in Chico, but for independent club owners across the country who want to elevate their operations while preserving the communities they've built. We're thrilled to welcome Darrin and Annie into the Dill Dinkers family."

"This is more than another club opening — it's a milestone for our brand," added Will Richards, Founder & CEO. "The fact that an established pickleball business chose to become a Dill Dinkers franchise speaks to the strength of our operating model, programming, and community‑first philosophy. We believe this creates an exciting blueprint for independent club owners nationwide."

Strengthening the Player Experience in Chico

The transition brings meaningful benefits for local players, including expanded programming, structured leagues and clinics, access to the Dill Dinkers membership network, and enhanced operational support.

"We will have the consistent programming that players want so they can continue to grow in their pickleball journey," Yoder said.

Beyond improving the player experience, the Yoders see the conversion as an opportunity to strengthen Chico's broader pickleball community.

"There are several different groups that play pickleball throughout Chico," Yoder added. "Having consistent, quality, dedicated programming in place to bring these communities together will be really important for the Chico pickleball scene."

Located at 424 Otterson Drive, Chico, CA 95928, Dill Dinkers Chico features 11 dedicated indoor pickleball courts, year‑round climate‑controlled play, structured leagues, clinics, lessons, social events, and open play opportunities that Dill Dinkers has become known for, now brought to life in Chico.

The club officially opens as Dill Dinkers Chico on July 22, 2026.

About Dill Dinkers

Dill Dinkers is the established leader and fastest-growing concept of dedicated indoor pickleball club franchises in the United States. Known for its fun, friendly and welcoming atmosphere, Dill Dinkers provides premium indoor facilities where players of every age and skill level can play, improve their game and build community. Clubs feature dedicated indoor courts, structured programming, leagues, clinics, lessons and an industry-leading reservation platform powered by CourtReserve.

For information on the Dill Dinkers Franchise program please contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President at [email protected].

SOURCE Dill Dinkers